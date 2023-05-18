WELLSBORO — The gymnasium at the Don Gill Elementary School was hopping on Friday, May 12.
The school held its first ever Elementary Career Fair for second through fourth graders. By grade, the students filled the room, visiting the 14 stations in groups to experience each interactive activity. They observed veterinarian Kristine Shaw “operate” on a plush weasel, did push ups for Army National Guard recruiter Derek Stevens, pounded nails for contractor Brad Snowburg, folded paper airplanes with American Airlines pilot Jim Stephens and learned about the intricacies of ice cream making from business owner Lori Beckwith.
The idea, said guidance counselor Brigette Largey, is to expose students at a young age to a variety of careers.
“There has been substantial research focused on the positive effects of presenting various occupation exploration opportunities at grades as low as kindergarten,” said school counselor Brigette Largey. “The research explains that students often have a narrow view of their vocational options based on gender stereotypes, socioeconomic status, academic strength/challenges, or exposure. For example, some students had never hammered a nail before Friday, hadn’t heard of investing money, didn’t realize boys and girls could be both doctors and nurses, and so on.”
The theme was “Planting Seeds for our Future,” emblazoned on a drawstring bag provided by state Rep. Clint Owlett. The bag held give-aways and information that students collected during their five minute stop at each station.
The room was set up following the Holland Code Career Assessment, which classifies jobs into job categories, interest clusters and work personality environment. Local businesses and industries representing each type of career track were asked to prepare short activities that the students could do.
The work personalities are Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, Social, Enterprising and Conventional. Participants included Ron Christman and Sean Wright from Metalkraft Industries;
Jeremy Cook from the Wellsboro Police Department; Derek Stevens from the Army National Guard; Brad Snowburg from Snowburg’s Contracting; Erica Tomlinkson and Tyler Upham from the Tioga County Conservation District; Dr. Lee Meyers, Kristen Lanphear, CRNP, Kourtney Babcock, PA-C and Ramon Duterte from Guthrie and UPMC, WASD teachers Nate Babcock and Andy Borzok; Lori Beckwith from Beck’s Bistro, Main Street Creamery and Main Street Olive Oil Company; computer programmer TJ Tice from Two Sigma; Dr. Kristine Shaw from Grand Canyon Veterinary Hospital; Cody Bowen, Carmen Wood and Dusty Zeyn from Citizens & Northern Bank; investors Matt Stroup and Jayna Brodnicki from First Citizens Community Bank; and salesperson Cat Rush from Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative.
“The goal of the career fair was to engage each child in different occupations in hopes to encourage them to see the variety and importance of the trades, finances, medical positions, entrepreneurship, the military, manufacturing, sales, education, law enforcement, aviation, computer science, ecology, veterinary medicine, and politics right here in their own community and out in the rest of the world,” Largey said.
The Career Fair was made possible with the help of Pat Chappell from the Northern Tier Regional Planning & Development Commission, Kristin Hamilton from Develop Tioga, and district administrators and staff.
After three 75-minute sessions, presenters received a lunch catered by the Wellsboro High School culinary class and a potted succulent donated by Lowe’s in Mansfield.