WELLSBORO — The gymnasium at the Don Gill Elementary School was hopping on Friday, May 12.

The school held its first ever Elementary Career Fair for second through fourth graders. By grade, the students filled the room, visiting the 14 stations in groups to experience each interactive activity. They observed veterinarian Kristine Shaw “operate” on a plush weasel, did push ups for Army National Guard recruiter Derek Stevens, pounded nails for contractor Brad Snowburg, folded paper airplanes with American Airlines pilot Jim Stephens and learned about the intricacies of ice cream making from business owner Lori Beckwith.

