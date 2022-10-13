In October, the rut season begins for Pennsylvania’s elk herd.
You probably can’t hear the bugling, but the Keystone Elk Country is calling you to visit just the same.
Considered by some to be one of the state’s best kept secrets, elk country is a short drive from Tioga and Potter counties, said Terry Bryant of Wellsboro.
Bryant was elected the chairman of the board for the Keystone Elk Country Alliance this year.
“It’s a heck of an honor,” Bryant said.
Bryant’s admiration and interest in elk began when, in the 1970s, he would often travel to Elk County to try to find elk. He was seldom successful. In those days, the herd was smaller than it is today.
Today there are more than 1,900 free-roaming elk in the Keystone State, thanks in large part to the efforts of Rawley Cogan, formerly an elk biologist with the Pennsylvania Game Commission and now president and CEO of the Alliance.
It was Cogan’s vision, combined with the generosity of private and corporate donors, and the work of hundreds of volunteers to create the state-of-the-art visitor facility that, with the elk, attracts more than half a million visitors per year, Bryant said.
The Alliance, which formed in 2010, partnered with the Mellon Foundation, Pennsylvania and the Pa. Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop the elk center. Although many think of the high time to visit in September and October, there’s never a bad time to visit, said Bryant.
Watching elk in winter months is different than fall and shed hunting begins in late winter/early spring. As summer nears, there are calves and the bulls begin growing velvet-covered antlers. Summer offers good weather and warm temperatures.
The Alliance has ensured that the center’s 245 acres have prime viewing spots by planting food plots of timothy, alfalfa, clovers and other grasses around it.
Bryant recalls visiting Cogan at the Elk Country Homestead and being invited to take a walk with him. In the middle of a field, they came upon a stake in the ground with a ribbon tied to it. “This is where the fireplace is going to be,” Cogan told him.
The center, designed by the same firm that worked on Disney projects, created an interactive space for visitors. In addition to displays and mounts, you can step on the scales and — instead of your weight — learn what size and age elk you would be. Binoculars allow you to look at the elk, take a photo with a press of a button and send it to yourself, friends or family.
“Our number one mission is conservation and education,” Bryant said.
To that end, the center offers a variety of programs, such as elk basics and an elk walk-and-talk to apple cidering, trapping, pollinators, easter coyote, photography and a Halloween extravaganza.
The Alliance also welcomes school field trips and a distance learning program. Classes can utilize Zoom to meet and talk with with an elk educator. Before the actual meeting, the class will receive an elk trunk containing an elk pelt, elk antlers, a bison horn, elk jaw, elk skull, deer jaw and other materials at no cost. The trunk provides a hands-on learning experience for students, Bryant said.
Elk were native to Pennsylvania, but were hunted to extinction by the 1870s. According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission website, the reintroduction began in 1913, when 50 Yellowstone elk arrived by train at a cost of $30/head. Half were released in Clinton County; the remainder in Clearfield County. Another 22 elk were brought from a Monroe County preserve that year, 12 released in Monroe County and the remainder on a Centre County preserve.
In 1915, 95 more elk arrived from Yellowstone and were released in Cameron, Carbon,Potter, Forest, Blair and Monroe counties. The 177 elk released between 1913 and 1926 are the foundation for the herd that now lives in the Commonwealth.
Today, elk are found in portions of Elk, Cameron, Clinton, Clearfield and Potter counties after decades of struggling to increase numbers. Success was finally won and today hunters eagerly apply to secure one of about 200 elk tags for archery, general and late seasons.
The Alliance, by legislative action, receives one of those tags, on which chances are sold and a drawing held.
“That brings in hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Bryant said.
The funds, naturally, go back to conservation education, habitat enrichment both on private and public lands, permanent land protection and the Elk Country Endowment. Funds also go to enhance the facilities, including a covered viewing area, a new pavilion for an outdoor classroom, and developing new trails.
Supporters of the KECA are found throughout the state. Fifteen chapters will hold conservation banquets in 2023, including the Pine Creek Conservation Banquet on April 15, 2023, at the Tioga County Fairgrounds in Whitneyville. There’s also Clays for KECA on May 20, 2023, at Thunder Ridge Sporting Clays in Middlebury Center.
Those events netted $40,000 in 2022, in addition to fundraisers like the calf capture raffle. Tickets are sold and, in the spring, the winners go out to help biologists search for, find, tag and check the health of newborn elk calves. Last year Bryant’s daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons were able to go, getting a hands-on opportunity to interact with a live elk calf.
“It’s been a very important part of my life, no doubt about it,” Brant said. “Conservation and education have got to be important to the next several generations.”
For more information about Pennsylvania’s elk herd, visit the KECA website experienceelkcountry.com or Pa. Game Commission www.pgc.pa.gov.