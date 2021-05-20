WELLSBORO — The Tiadaghton Audubon Society, in conjunction with the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission and the Wellsboro Parks & Recreation Department, added 12 bird nesting sites at Lake Nessmuk.
Six bluebird houses and a six-nest purple martin colony were installed this past Saturday, May 15.
Sean Minnick, Audubon chapter president, said the chapter received a $1,000 grant from the National Audubon Society to purchase the nests. Purple martins, which are endangered due to lack of habitat, will only nest in manmade structures. They are the largest swallow species in North America and can be identified by their glossy indigo feathers.
The species once nested in Tioga County and may still be found, but are most frequently sighted at Lake Nessmuk in the spring when the birds migrate north.
The birds fly north in two waves: the adults which nested the previous year around April 30 and the second year juveniles several weeks later.
Purple martins eat large insects, want to be in open spaces and like to be around people, which with the activity at the lake makes it a potentially good site, said Minnick.
The gourd nests are equipped with a guard at the entrance, which will prevent starlings from nesting inside, and on the pole to deter snakes, raccoons and other predators.
The bluebird boxes, which are painted white for temperature control, are also equipped with large entrances to allow adult bluebirds to escape if the box is invaded by starlings or house sparrows, which will kill the bluebirds.
House sparrows do not typically nest at Lake Nessmuk, but are found in downtown Wellsboro, Minnick said.
Tree swallows may use both types of nests but are not a threat to the other birds, Minnick said.
The Audubon chapter will maintain the nests. They will also involve students in the Nature Club at the Rock L. Butler Middle School in Wellsboro with the bird-related projects at Nessmuk Lake.
The local Audubon chapter will also install a sign on the information kiosk at the boat dock to provide information on cavity nesters, like bluebirds and purple martins, and birding at the lake.
Should purple martins decide to nest in the new colony, Minnick will report the results to this newspaper. He said the colony can also be expanded by six more nesting cavities if needed.