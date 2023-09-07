MANSFIELD—The colors were beautiful as the sun shone through the restored stained glass windows on a recent morning at St. James Episcopal Church in downtown Mansfield.
The 33 stained-glass windows, which were restored at a cost of approximately $188,000, will be dedicated at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the church at 30 East Wellsboro St., Mansfield. The dedication and reception are open to the public.
The extensive project at the white church near the main intersection of the borough’s downtown and in the shadow of the Mansfield University campus, was entirely funded by the donation of Samuel and Karen Cooke of Mansfield.
Sam Cooke, a retired state forester, said that the project is for the people who gather and for the church.
“We really love our little church and we’re small but mighty,” Karen Cooke said of the congregation. “The church community is a very awesome, caring community. You can reach out to anyone and they would help you.”
“We thought it would be nice to preserve the church and getting the (stained glass) windows done was important,” Karen Cooke, who is an artist, said. “It’s keeping old art intact and happy. That’s kind of hard to do with stained glass. It gets old and it buckles.”
The windows that were the subject of the work are from throughout the sanctuary, including the rose window at the back, and in other areas, including the church office.
Kate Chabala, a longtime member and current office volunteer, said that while she’s grateful for the whole project and particularly loves the symbolism of the stained glass windows on the sides of the sanctuary, she’s especially happy that there no longer will be snow coming through the stained-glass windows in the office. That was a problem before the restoration and repair.
The first worship service of the Episcopal Church of Mansfield was held in 1865. The current church was constructed in 1870 and consecrated in 1871, according to Sam Cooke, who serves as the historian. The stained glass is original to that building. The members of the congregation knew that the church was designed by Henry Dudley and Hiram Middaugh, but they were unsure of the original stained glass artisans.
Well, that is until artisans from Associated Crafts & Willet Hauser Architectural Glass in Minnesota who did the restoration work, looked closely at one of the windows. Within the stained-glass image of the “Holy Bible” and Book of “Common Prayer,” it says, “Pray for the Souls of Slack & Booth, Glass Stainers, Orange, N.J., America.” And, with that, the congregation knew the identity of the original creators of the stained glass.
That’s the thing about old churches, you never know what treasures you will find when looking closely. Another example is a floor tile with a saw symbol in the bell tower. The saw is the symbol of St. James the Lesser, which is appropriate for St. James church.
While Sam Cooke doesn’t have a favorite window, he feels that the St. James window is special. That window is on one side of the Christ window, which is above the altar at the front of the sanctuary. The St. Philip window is on the other side of the Christ window.
The extensive project included different work depending on the condition of each window, some of which had bulging stained glass, church officials said.
Of the 33 windows, 11 from the west side of the building were removed and transported to Minnesota for work. Other work was done onsite at the church. The project began last year and was completed this summer.
The St. James congregation is small so why was restoring the windows so important?
Sam Cooke believes it’s important to preserve the physical plant and the beauty of the church. Chabala spoke of the importance of the symbolism in the windows, and Senior Warden Peggy Morehart noted how the windows show “all colors of creation.”
“It’s important to preserve this space, this place for the future,” Morehart said.