A local equestrian team is riding off to compete at the regional show this weekend.
The PD Equestrian Team will compete in the Interscholastic Equestrian Association’s Region 11 show April 3 at Erieville, N.Y. The 10 members will compete in western walk-trot, walk-trot-lope and reining classes.
What makes it challenging is the competitors will be riding horses they’ve never seen until that day.
Patti Drew, the PD in the team name, said the IEA competitions give opportunities to youths without horses.
“It gives kids who don’t own a horse goals,” Drew said. “It’s really designed for kids who don’t own a horse. They don’t need to own equipment; everything is supplied.”
Drew coaches two teams: a hunt seat (English saddle used in jumping competitions) and western. IEA also offers a dressage division.
Team members are judged on their horsemanship: how they sit in saddle and their ability to have the horse follow commands. They travel up to four hours for a show, paying an average of $45 for each class they enter. Upon arrival, they receive a brief description of the horses being shown that day, draw their mount from a hat and observe the horse during its warm-up ride.
“When it’s the kid’s turn, I’m allowed to put them on the horse, adjust their stirrups, remind them of what they need to do and walk them to the arena,” Drew said.
The more advanced riders go first, giving the younger riders more time to observe their mounts.
“A lot of them walk into the barn and they are nervous or afraid of the horse,” said Drew. “I remind them these are good horses, they’re lesson horses. They prove to themselves they can do something that they couldn’t do walking into the barn.”
Why do the youths get involved? The reasons vary.
“It’s really fun and I get to be around more people who have the same interest as me and the animals I love,” said first year rider Savannah Shaw, 10.
“I suck at dancing and everything else, but I like horses,” said Shayla Hamblin, 11, a member of the team for two years.
Sara Coole, 18, decided to reignite a childhood love of horses when she joined the team three years ago. She’s done well, qualifying for the regional show all three years and winning third in 2021.
Riders earn points based on how the place at the qualifying shows, ranging from seven points for a first place finish to one point for fifth. They must earn at least 15 points to qualify for the regional show.
Some want to become better riders.
“I just love animals, period and I love riding them,” said Rebecca Selander, 9. “If you fall off, you know what to do better next time.”
“Eventually, you have to fall off once to know what it’s like and you don’t make that mistake again,” added Marguerite Selander, 10.
In addition to improving riding, they learn perseverance, resilience and adaptability.
“It’s a fun experience because you get to travel to a lot of new places and meet a lot of new people,” said Aubrey Smith, 15. “Most of the horses are well-trained, but you can get a good draw or a bad draw and you just have to ride it through.”
There are good horses and good draws, which may not necessarily be the same thing.
“You never know what they’re going to throw at you. It could be a big English horse or a small reiner,” said Emma Darrenkamp.
Olivia Patt, 11, has been riding with the team for two years. A recent mount, Chunky, would not respond to her cues and kept acting out.
Other times, they draw a great ride. Several riders spoke about winning first place on a good mount.
“I like to do new things and I like riding horses,” said Cassie Solo, 13. “It makes me better at riding and gives me a challenge.”
Reining classes require riders to follow a pattern, and can be a challenge to remember, said Emma Darrenkamp, 18. She reminds herself of the real reason she’s involved.
“I just do it for fun. I showed for a lot of years and I was always pressuring myself to be the best I can be,” she said. “Sometimes, if you get nervous, you forget the fun and what fun creatures horses are.”
The show season runs from Aug. 1 through early spring. Drew will begin recruiting team members over the summer. Riding lessons can begin at any time. For more information, visit rideiea.org.