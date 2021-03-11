WELLSBORO — It’s 1:30 p.m., nearly the end of the work week for Sue Whitford, a custodian at the Charlotte Lappla Elementary School here.
Her day began around 6:30 that morning, arriving before students so she could help with getting kindergarten and first grade students through the breakfast line. COVID-19 has changed her work schedule and how she does it, but it’s working out.
Preparing for the return of students began over the summer, after schools closed in March 2020 with the stay-at-home order. She and others in the maintenance and custodial departments created three-sided plexiglass shields for every student’s desk in all four schools. They remove classrooms with tables, replacing them with desks spaced six feet apart. The extra, unused furniture went into storage.
At Charlotte Lappla, that meant the library, art and music rooms. Those teachers would be traveling from classroom to classroom in 2020-21.
Students and teachers also have a role in this. Students check their temperatures as they walk in each morning. There are extra masks in case students forget or lose their’s. They take part in wiping down surfaces, as do teachers.
“Our students do well,” said Beverly Wesneski, the school nurse. “They are excellent at wearing their masks and pretty good at social distancing, probably better than some adults.”
Students are very conscientious about keeping their masks on, even when Wesneski asks them to say ‘Aaaaah.”
Colored dots in the multi-purpose room bear the name of a students to indicate where to sit to maintain social distancing.
After breakfast, Whitford cleans the tables, and moves them out of the way. She then begins her daily routine: wipe high touch areas throughout the school, check and sanitize the bathrooms every 60-90 minutes and take care of problems as they arise.
After nearly seven months, Whitford has it down to an art, efficiently spraying and wiping areas that kids could touch.
In the classrooms, the teachers do the same as does the support staff. Admission to the building is limited; parents frequently wait between doors to pick up students or drop off forgotten backpacks.
The water fountains are covered by an upside down small red bucket, which is locked in place. The recently-installed water bottle filling stations allow for hands-free refilling.
“There’s lots of extras we do for the safety of the kids,” Whitford said. “Everyone pulls together to try to help each other out.”
Whitford gets assistance from two additional part-time custodians, Scott Burrous and Todd Niles.
Student movement is kept to a minimum. They go to the cafeteria to pick up trays and eat in classrooms. When finished, the put on their mask and carry their trays to the door where Whitford empties it and stacks the tray on a cart, which she transports to the cafeteria.
After lunch, students go outside for recess. Between recesses, Whitford has 10 minutes to wipe down the surfaces of the playground equipment. After the final recess ends around 1:45 p.m., Burrous takes VitalOxide, a virucide, and sprays the playground equipment. There’s a 20-minute wait time after application, so it only gets sprayed at the end of each day.
Snow days and in-service days allow the custodial crew to do additional cleaning, like the plexiglass shields. There have been several this year, but staff proudly noted no shutdowns due to COVID-19 in the second marking period.
Students begin lining up for dismissal and Whitford moves into emptying trash cans. She wipes down each desk and chair in classrooms, high-touch surfaces and finishes by wiping the door handles and closing the door.
Once the school empties of students, Burrous and Niles begin vacuuming entry rugs and clean classrooms. Whitford returns to the cafeteria where she’ll set up tables for breakfast the next morning.