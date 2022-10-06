WELLSBORO — Housing facility residents here gathered to begin figuring out how to respond in case of an active shooter.
Sheriff Frank Levindoski spoke to residents of Pinnacle Towers Sept. 26 about how to respond to an active violence incident. He prefers the term “active violence” to “active shooter” because an incident could involve a knife, machete, ax or vehicle.
No matter what weapon is used, the response to the incident should be the same, he said.
“I don’t want to scare you and make it seem like you’re helpless, because you’re not,” he said. “There is a lot you can do to keep your community safe.”
He said that an incident is unlikely in this area, but not impossible. Levindoski was one of the responders in 2003 when a Wellsboro middle school student took firearms to school on the last day with the intent of recreating a Columbine-like event. The incident was averted, he said, when a fellow student learned of the plan and alerted school administrators.
Leviondoski covered the ALICE system of responding to an active violence situation: alert, lockdown, inform, counter and evacuate. The response is appropriate whether in the housing facility, at a park, while shopping or eating at a restaurant.
“For safety, what do we have to do as a community?” he said. “We have to work together to help ourselves and make the community a safer, better place to live.”
Of the 333 active shooting incidents in the last 20 years, most are by a single male. By knowing the statistics, residents can be alert to someone out of the ordinary or unsual sounds like a gun shot or screaming.
“That alerts you to danger, something’s wrong,” Levindoski said.
That sight or sound should trigger the next response, whether it is evacuate, finding shelter or a counter measure.
“No one response is right for all incidents,” he said. “There is a chance you take whether you stay and barricade or exit a building.”
It’s very important to inform authorities as soon as possible, Levindoski said. He urged residents to call 911, even if they think someone else is going to call.
If you are able to go to your apartment, do so, he advised. Lock the doors and add barriers. Set your phone to vibrate, turn off lights and be quiet.
If unable to get to a room, seek shelter behind a sturdy barricade or hide in a small space. Do not gather in groups, but instead spread out and keep moving. If you think it’s safe, exit the building and hide.
“A reunification site is great when we’re talking about kids, but you’re adults. Just evacuating and getting somewhere and hiding is a way to do it,” he said.
There are low-cost ways to secure a door, such as a piece of fire hose or belt around a door mechanism, he said.
If possible, communicate to others in the facility. Yell or use a PA system if one is available. If not, call or send text messages. Levindoski said to use plain language, not codes.
Residents who are able may try counter measures which can be as simple as throwing an object at the perpetrator’s head to swarming the shooter, he said.
Try to stay calm and guide others, he said.
“At times like this, your brain is racing. You’d be amazed because sometimes our brain does not do what we want it to do,” Levindoski said. “It takes someone strong to be calm in the face of danger.”
For residents, who may have limits with mobility, hearing, sight and comprehension, he suggested they think how they would respond and practice.
“The body cannot go where the mind has never been,” Levindoski said.