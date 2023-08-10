WHITNEYVILLE—Winning is nice but the learning, the camaraderie and the friendships are a big part of the experience for young people exhibiting animals at the 57th Tioga County Fair.
That’s the feeling one gets when talking with 4-H and FFA members at the fair being held through Saturday, Aug. 12. Fair Board Chairman Tim Kaltenbach Sr. said there are more than 500 animals at the fair this year.
Some of the youth who spoke are brand new to showing animals or competing. Others have been at it for years.
Barrett Heyler, 12, is the son of Allen and Amber Heyler of Lawrenceville and a member of the Mountaineers 4-H Club, as he was washing his dairy heifer named Taylor-Pride Dundee Ellison. In his first year, Barrett was taking great care and learning from older 4-H members and adults.
Another Mountaineers 4-H Club member in her first year of showing sheep is Ava Wood, 12, daughter of Cris and Traci Wood, of Wellsboro. “There have been easy times and hard times,” she said while standing with the sheep Wallen and Stomper. “Sometimes they are very stubborn.”
What has she learned? “You have to be very patient with the process,” Ava said. She admitted that it will be hard when the two sheep go to the auction, which starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Not all of the animals are auctioned, but for those that are, the young folks sometimes have to work through those feelings.
Jaylin Butler, 15, daughter of Jody and Jennifer Butler of Tioga, another Mountaineers member, is showing pigs that will go across the block while her dairy cows will not. The teen, who has been showing animals for seven years, said, “Learn about your animal and don’t get upset when something goes wrong. Like people, animals sometimes don’t have their best days.” And, she added, “Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”
Jaylin’s younger sister, Jana, 12, said she has been showing animals for four years as a 4-H member “but I have been here since I was born.” Their mom, Jennifer, is a leader of Mountaineers 4-H Club with her sister Kaitlynn Hultz. Jana is showing two dairy cows and three beef cows this week. “A lot of times it’s pretty stressful,” she said. “I have so much fun doing it.”
The 47-member Mountaineers 4-H Club, who exhibit everything except horses, has second and third generation members, Jennifer Butler said, representing public, private and homeschool. She noted it is wonderful to see the older kids help the younger members. “They just take care of each other,” she said.
Mackenzie Kieser, 18, daughter of Rob and Tara Kieser of Steam Valley and a member of Liberty Community 4-H Club and Southern Tioga FFA, said raising and showing animals has taught her responsibility and hard work. She’s showing seven sheep at the fair.
Garrett Kaltenbach, 15, son of Tim Sr. and Chasity Kaltenbach of Charleston Township and a member of Grand Canyon FFA, was hanging awards from the goat show above his Grand Champion Market Goat named Shaq as well as his Reserve Grand Champion Showman award. He also is showing market hogs. He spoke about breaking in goats and training them to lead and stand.
Lindsey Kline, 18, daughter of Francis and Kathleen Kline of Wellsboro, sat with her 11 rabbits and a bunch of ribbons. She also showed a market goat. The Grand Canyon FFA member, said the FFA experience has taught her a lot about working with animals. But, she added, another great part “is getting to hang out with friends and make memories.”
Located across the fairgrounds are the horses and riders. Most of the 19 kids, ages six to 18, working with horses are from Little Valley Ranch 4-H Club, according to Courtney Smith of Liberty, horse barn chairperson. She said they have been working to improve the barn and increase participants.
Myranda Shaffer, 14, of Wellsboro, has been in 4-H for four years and riding horses for six years. Myranda and her horse, Merle, secured a number of ribbons. Myranda said she and her parents, Joella Shaffer and Doug Kline, and her brother, Colin Shaffer, have been working with fixing up the barn. “It has been a wonderful journey,” she said.
During most of the year, Myranda said she and horse Merle generally ride trails but as the fair approaches each year, they work on ground poles, jumps and barrels.
One of her favorite things about the fair experience is “helping the little ones who are struggling,” even with things such as carrying water for the horses.
Younger riders Lila Button and Harley Robbins, both eight years old and in their second year of 4-H, are a bundle of energy and enthusiasm. At the fair, they are sharing a horse named Cece.
Lila, the daughter of Joe and Stefanie Button of Tioga, said the work caring for the horse can be hard. She enjoys learning about all of the parts of a horse and putting on the saddle, bridle, and halter. What would she say to another child about it? “It’s really fun. You should come try it.”
Harley, daughter of Ashley Lovejoy and Matt Robbins, said “Being a part of the 4-H community is special,” noting that she has made a number of friends. “It’s a great place. You learn a lot. It’s a lot of fun.”
There are a couple more days to visit the fair. Tim Kaltenbach said Thursday, Aug. 10, features a rodeo, which is free with a fair admission ticket. Friday, Aug. 11, there is a Whey Jennings concert, with tickets available; Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, each have a demolition derby, and Saturday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m., there will be fireworks.