Fallbrook was a thriving coal town back in the day.
Located between Covington and Blossburg, the area had been beset with problems from its founding: insufficient coal found, then enough coal but located 600 feet above the railroad tracks. That was followed by political maneuvering to block the charter to create the Fall Brook Coal Company. The owners persevered and the company was finally formed in 1859.
Today, little remains of the town that hit its heyday in latter half of the 19th century. Fallbrook had everything: superior quality coal from the ground, 180 houses, a schoolhouse, three boarding houses, a store, sawmill, two carpenter shops, two blacksmith shops, three weighing offices. The population ebbed and grew according to war, strikes, dull times and transfers to other mines. At its peak in 1872, the population reached nearly 2,300. In 1881, an average of 16,000 tons of coal were mined each month.
But with great success, sometimes people get hurt. Some may be swept aside for the improvement of others. Feelings get hurt. People fight and make up, but not always.
Fallbrook had its share of troubles. Smallpox swept through the community during the winter of 1871-72, resulting in several deaths. A fire on May 11-12, 1872 raged in the surrounding woods and threatened the town. The population fought back and stopped it. The largest sawmill burned to the ground in April 1881.
Eventually, the vein of coal dwindled away. The company abandoned the mines in 1899.
A few miles east of Fallbrook is an area known as the “Fallow.” That’s where the townspeople laid their dead to rest in neat rows on the hillside. Today, beaten grass from the feet of the many visitors create paths between the many rows. A wrought iron fence surrounds one family’s markers in an upper corner. Across the way, a chain link fence encompasses those from the Earl Bolt family.
Flowers decorate the graves, along with flags, stones, toys and other gifts.
The stones carry the ages of those who lie beneath the soil: 53 years, 72y6m12d, 10 months, infant, 11 years, etc.
Today, only spirits inhabit the ghost town of Fallbrook.