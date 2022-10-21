Fallbrook was a thriving coal town back in the day.

Located between Covington and Blossburg, the area had been beset with problems from its founding: insufficient coal found, then enough coal but located 600 feet above the railroad tracks. That was followed by political maneuvering to block the charter to create the Fall Brook Coal Company. The owners persevered and the company was finally formed in 1859.

