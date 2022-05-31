The Memorial Day service, held at Memorial Park, Tioga, was held on Monday, May 30, honoring all veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice; their lives. Many were in attendance.
The somber event, led by Pastor Steven Neff of Tioga’s Tabernacle Baptist Church, started at 9 a.m. Lifting everyone up in song, attendees sang the National Anthem, acapella. A moment of silence for reflection and prayer followed afterward.
Members from Tioga Legion #235 participated in the ceremony by fulfilling the duties of the posting of colors and also a 21 gun salute.
“Over 650,000 of our service men and women never returned to their homes alive,” said Neff. “Our freedom doesn’t come cheap.”