Members from Tioga Legion 235 at Memorial Day service
Tioga Legion 235 members participated at the Memorial Day service at Memorial Park, Tioga.

 photo by Marilyn McCann

The Memorial Day service, held at Memorial Park, Tioga, was held on Monday, May 30, honoring all veterans that gave the ultimate sacrifice; their lives. Many were in attendance.

The somber event, led by Pastor Steven Neff of Tioga’s Tabernacle Baptist Church, started at 9 a.m. Lifting everyone up in song, attendees sang the National Anthem, acapella. A moment of silence for reflection and prayer followed afterward.

Members from Tioga Legion #235 participated in the ceremony by fulfilling the duties of the posting of colors and also a 21 gun salute.

“Over 650,000 of our service men and women never returned to their homes alive,” said Neff. “Our freedom doesn’t come cheap.”

