MIDDLEBURY TWP. — A family of three plus several pets were left homeless following a Sunday evening fire, Feb. 5.
Doyle Swetland, assistant fire chief with the Middlebury Township Volunteer Fire Department, said the department was dispatched at 6:22 p.m. to a fire at 11014 Route 287, Wellsboro.
The first firefighter on the scene, Kyler Rice, reported the attached garage to the one-story ranch was fully involved upon arrival. The fire, said Swetland, appears to have started in a breezeway and initially moved to the garage, where multiple items with accelerants, including a vehicle, fueled the fire. By the time the first three departments, Middlebury, Wellsboro and Elkland, arrived on scene, the fire had progressed well into the house.
The owner of the house, Rebecca Coolidge, and her adult son who lived with her were able to escape with several pets, including a pig, cat, dog, rat and multiple snakes. A third resident was not home at the time. One pig died in the fire and a dog was found later hiding nearby.
Swetland sounded a second alarm that brought units from Chatham Township, Tioga and Mansfield and a rehab unit from Blossburg.
“I asked for a second alarm because of the neighbor’s house being so close. The siding was melting and we didn’t want to lose a second home,” Swetland said.
Route 287 was closed for several hours due to the large number of apparatus at the scene
The house and garage, a vehicle and nearly all the contents are considered a total loss; the value is estimated in excess of $150,000. The house is insured, Swetland said.
The family has a place to stay and is being assisted by the American Red Cross, he said.
The fire was extinguished and all apparatus were back in the station between 9 and 9:30 p.m.