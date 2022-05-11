WELLSBORO — A Lycoming County man is seeking answers about road signage that he believes led to the the death of his son earlier this year.
Paul Garrett of Jersey Shore said his 21-year-old son, Logan, died following a Feb. 27 accident on Rattler Road, traveling from Draper to Morris on his way home from Stony Fork. The road is not maintained in the winter, said Garret, although the sign stating “No Winter Maintenance” is located 2.5 miles from the start of the road.
His son traveled to the sign and another 3.5 miles to the top of the mountain before losing control on the ice-covered road. The pick-up truck he was driving slid down hill gaining speed up to an estimated 50-60 miles per hour before striking a tree resulting in his death from blunt force trauma.
Garrett said he contacted Morris Township asking why the sign was not placed at the entrance of the road or the road blocked off to prevent winter travel. He also claimed that the township cannot provide or find a copy of a “No Maintenance Agreement” with PennDOT.
Instead, the township referred him to its liability insurer and solicitor for future communication, Garrett said.
He asked commissioners for assistance in getting answers to his questions.
Commissioner Roger Bunn expressed his sympathy, but said the county can do little more than ask for cooperation. He encouraged Garrett to attend a township meeting, which he said is a more appropriate meeting for him to seek answers.
Garrett said he could not find information on when the meetings are held. The commissioners agreed to provide that information.
In other business, commissioners:
- Proclaimed April 10-16 as Conservation District Week, May 1-7 at Institutional Parole and Corrections Employee Week, May 6-12 as National Nurses Week and June 8 as as Remember the USS Liberty.
- Designated Deborah Bigley and Commissioner Erick Coolidge as signatories on documents and agreements for a Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program Grant request of $250,000 to be used for Phase II construction of the Pine Creek Rail Trail Extension. The grant would cover excavation for the southern section from Hilboldt Road to the trailhead in Wellsboro.
- Adopted a resolution seeking “appropriate funding to support the crumbling mental health system” in the state’s 2022-023 budget.
- Approved use of the Green on June 8, June 22, July 13 and July 27 for the Wellsboro Town Band and Aug. 13-14 for Wellsboro ComiCon event.
- Announced the next meeting is 10 a.m. June 14 in the courthouse.