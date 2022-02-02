By the time this newspaper is published, readers will know whether the first snowstorm of February was notable or if it was just a blip on the radar.
Wellsboro Borough Manager Scot Boyce was watching several different weather models as of Wednesday, Feb. 2.
“The last model I saw said more rain than snow,” Boyce said. “It’s all over the place — first it said 12 inches, then nine, now it’s three to six inches. But I think it’s going to be wetter than what we’ve been seeing.”
Boyce’s most recent information indicated that the heaviest snow would fall around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“We might have to send the guys for a break during the day and call them back in,” Boyce said.
Boyce said that the hourly predictions are what the borough relies on for proper planning.
“We can plan our schedules around that,” he said.
Bev Morris, Coudersport borough manager, agreed that the storm was a wait and see situation.
“When it gets here we’ll be plowing, same as always,” Morris said. “The plow crew is good about coming out when we call.”
Morris had some advice for residents that could apply to any town or borough.
“Please move your vehicles off the streets,” she said. “It’s a big help for the state plows as well as the borough plows. They don’t intentionally plow cars in, but the new state plows are very wide.”
If residents leave their cars on the street, chances are good that they will be encased in snow thrown from the plows.
“We still have cars buried in snow from the last storm, and now they’re iced in,” said Morris.
“And please shovel your sidewalks,” she added. “There’s a right way to shovel, and it really helps.”
Tim Lawson of State College-based AccuWeather, agreed that this storm was tough to map clearly.
“At this point, it looks like rain until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2,” Lawson said. “It looks like it will start to snow at 10 p.m., with heaviest snow starting at midnight on Thursday and continuing throughout Friday.”
Feb. 2 was also Groundhog Day. Official reports coming out of Punxsutawney indicate that Pennsylvanians are due for six more weeks of winter. If this is the storm that wasn’t, it seems residents will have another chance.