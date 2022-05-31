WHITNEYVILLE — Dreary weather didn’t put a damper on the North Central PA’s Wine, Brews and Food Festival, held Saturday, May 28 and Sunday, May 29 at the Tioga County Fairgrounds.
“We were optimistic it would be a success,” said promoter and local, Alison Barber. “We knew we were ‘testing the waters’ with this kind of festival, so we were anxious to see how many would attend.”
And attend, they did. By the end of the festival at 4 p.m. on Sunday, approximately 1,800 people had visited the venue.
Several wineries were on hand offering tastings and wine slushies. Brewers displayed their ciders, seltzers and malt beverages. Food trucks were scattered throughout the event, offering items to tempt anyone’s palate. Items from breakfast sandwiches, mini doughnuts and desserts, to popcorn, pierogies, burgers, loaded fries and rice bowls were available to purchase.
A cache of artisans were also there, offering a vast array of handmade goods. Maple products, decorative wine bottle holders, beverage tumblers, flavored olive oils, alcohol-infused whoopie pies and cookies are just some of the goodies available.
Rapid Run and Prairie Dogma performed live music on Saturday, followed by Celtic Woods and Wires on Sunday, enhancing the overall ‘vibe’ of fun and merriment. Chris Eckert performed his music both days, finishing with Lee Greenwood’s famous song, ‘God Bless the USA’.
Chainsaw carving was ongoing, with many items started, finished and then offered for sale.
If you missed this event, don’t worry. There’s more to come.
“Plans are already in the works for another festival during the Labor Day weekend,” said Barber. “We had so many people ask if we were doing this again, so we figured why not?”
Barber won’t divulge the specifics for the Labor Day weekend event. She does, however, promise it will not only be bigger, but even better.
Barber hopes that the overall success of their event will inspire local businesses to be a part of the upcoming festival scheduled in September.
“It would be wonderful if some of the local establishments, food trucks ad artisans wanted to take part in our festival. We’d love to have them participate,” Barber said. “Many who were here this weekend want to return and we look forward to having them.”
Barber continued, “This festival was great. Labor Day weekend’s going to be phenomenal.”
You can find North Central Wine, Brews and Food Festival on Facebook. You can also visit www.northcentralwinefestival.com for more information.