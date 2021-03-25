The Blossburg Company Store opened its doors at 224 Main St., Blossburg on March 17, offering yarns, fiber kits and all accessories for fiber artists.
“There is nothing in the area like this,” said owner Tonya McNamara, who, along with husband Tom, also owns the Victoria Theater next door. “People seeking yarns and supplies have to go to Corning, although there are a few small producers in our outlying areas. This way, it can all be in one place.”
McNamara and her consulting partner, local fiber artist Kathleen England, have amassed a stunning array of specialty yarns and supplies for knitting, spinning, felting and related arts.
“We’re going to try to concentrate on local producers,” said McNamara, “but to offer a good selection, we do have to offer products from further afield.
“Kathleen’s really an expert,” McNamara added. “She used to do a lot of fiber shows, but in 2020, and even now, there aren’t many shows. This way we can have a space and offer her products, as well as what artists need.”
Wholesalers for the Blossburg Company Store include Glenfidditch Wool from Roseville and Lazy Meadows Alpaca from Hughesville. Other specialty fibers are purchased from Canada, Philadelphia and beyond.
The newly-renovated storefront features the original tin ceiling, discovered after a drop ceiling was removed.
“This used to be a restaurant,” said McNamara, “and sat empty for two years. I am not a fiber arts expert – I’d consider myself an intermediate knitter – but I thought why let it sit empty? Of course, my husband thought I was crazy.”
Restored brick and fresh, era-appropriate design contribute to the store’s cozy, elegant atmosphere.
“I started pulling antiques from my house for display fixtures,” McNamara said. “Tom thought I was going to take the dining room table out from under him.”
Chad Nickerson of Liberty oversaw the renovation of the store.
The Blossburg Company Store plans to offer classes in the near future; the space includes an area for gatherings.
“We hope to do knitting, needle felting and spinning classes,” McNamara said, “and we may partner with Wine and Design and other groups.”
In addition to fiber arts materials, the Blossburg Company Store also sells handmade clothing, baskets, antiques, buttons, soap, cross stitch supplies, kits for robing and drop spindle supplies.
The Blossburg Company Store is currently open Wednesday-Saturday from noon until 6 p.m. For more information, visit Blossburg Company Store on Facebook or BlossburgCompanyStore.com.