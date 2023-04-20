WELLSBORO — The Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department and borough council plan to meet and further discuss maintenance of the fire building
Fire Chief Lonnie Campbell and member John Pagano attended the April 17 work session and asked to review the history of the department and building to the present day with council members and the borough manager.
In March, borough business manager Lou Rachiele provided a list of maintenance work needed at the building, which is shared by the fire and police departments. Rachiele said the building needs a heating upgrade, improved drainage, air conditioning, insulated garage doors and other maintenance work. The costs he provided, which were not inclusive of all items, totaled between $275,000 and $375,000.
Rachiele also reviewed options for the borough, including deeding the 1972 building to the fire department. The fire department does not want that, Campbell said.
“We can’t afford a building,” he said. “It is a solid building. It just needs maintenance and upkeep.”
The list, said Campbell, includes both needed maintenance work and a wish list of improvements. The department and ambulance association, like those nationwide, have been challenged with declining volunteers, including auxiliary members which once managed the bulk of the fundraising.
Councilor Mike Wood said he has been trying “for decades” to get councils to set aside funds for maintenance of that building, which was constructed using donations from local residents.
“It’s not the fire service’s fault. It is the borough’s for not setting money aside for future maintenance,” Wood said.
Councilor Declan Clark asked about the possibility of the fire department establishing a “social club” to raise funds.
Campbell replied that there are liability issues with social clubs and it’s not a good fit with the organization.
“We are of the mindset that, for the business we are in, we do not want to resort to that,” Campbell said.
Clark then suggested games of chance, which Campbell said the department is researching given the success other local fire departments have had with that. To get the license, the fire department is waiting to receive a letter from the property owner, i.e. the borough, in support of the plan.
No action was taken at the meeting, but the council was open to future discussions with the department.