SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP - No injuries were reported at a house fire at 833 Route 362 near Darling Run on Friday, March 11.
Fire personnel from Wellsboro, Mansfield, Blossburg, Morris, Middlebury and Galeton responded to the fire, which started at approximately 10:15 a.m.
Firefighters battled smoke and flames primarily from the eastern side of the roof.
A family member reported that all residents had left the home and that no pets were inside. She said that nobody knew how the fire started.
The fire was brought under control by 11:30 a.m.