A fire destroyed the home of Will and Melissa Winders at 52 Cherry St. in Arnot on Tuesday, Aug. 2. The couple and their children were unharmed.
According to Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew O’Connors, Bloss engines were dispatched at 12:25 p.m. and declared the fire extinguished at 2:30 p.m. Also on scene were Liberty, Mansfield and Wellsboro volunteer fire departments.
O’Connors said that the cause of the fire was undetermined at press time.
“We rescued three big dogs, five puppies, at least four cats and a couple of handfuls of kittens,” O’Connors said. “We did lose one big cat.”
O’Connors and the fire marshal returned to the scene of the fire on Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 to extinguish a flareup that had occurred on the back porch of the home.
“It was a very minute ember that didn’t extinguish,” O’Connors said. “It’s amazing that the smallest ember that you don’t put out will flare up when it dries. Going back with the marshal is routine, especially if the cause if undetermined.”
The owner of the property is Todd Berguson. O’Connors said that the house was a total loss.