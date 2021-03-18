A fire destroyed a garage and its contents, but crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to neighboring structures on Sunday, March 14.
According to a post on the Wellsboro Fire Department’s Facebook page, heavy fire was reported as showing at the single-story wood-frame garage on Charleston Road near the intersection of Darrt Settlement, Charleston Township.
A second alarm went out for aid from Mansfield and Middlebury fire departments, which provided additional water and manpower. Galeton covered the Wellsboro station with an engine and crew.
The post says Engine 1-3 initiated an aggressive fire attack after first protecting the primary exposure. Tanker 1-5 positioned at the driveway entrance supplying 1-3 with water while setting up a portable drop tank.
Middlebury established a water supply at a nearby pond and filled tankers to shuttle water back to the scene, reads the post.
“Although the original structure and its contents were a total loss, the fire was contained to the building of origin with no damage to any other structures,” said the Wellsboro department’s post.
The cause of the fire was not reported.