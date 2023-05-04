WELLSBORO — Dr. Matthew Heckman, a former family doctor with Laurel Health Centers, a subsidiary of UPMC Wellsboro, has filed a lawsuit he filed against the Pittsburgh-based health care giant.
Heckman filed a lawsuit in the United States Middle District Court in Williamsport in 2021, after UPMC refused to pay him for his work at the Green Home and demanded a $60,000 sign-on bonus to be returned. He was brought on in April 2017 to serve at the Elkland Laurel Health Center, was fired in 2021 for being a “liability” according to court documents.
Then, after Heckman started his own practice in Elkland, UPMC demanded he close it down because of a non-compete clause within 25 miles of Wellsboro in his contract.
His access to patient records and his physician’s badge were taken from him.
The lawsuit further contends that UPMC Wellsboro and Laurel Health Systems attempted to apply for COVID grant funding to pay for operations by claiming that North Penn Health Services (Laurel) was not a subsidiary of UMPC. Heckman claims that because of his actions as a “whistleblower” he suffered retaliation from his employers and was fired.
According to Heckman, “it’s an ongoing legal battle.”
Representatives of UPMC and Laurel Health have made their depositions and Heckman will make his in May, he said. The depositions will continue through the summer, he said.
Heckman said he is still hopeful to get the matter resolved, so he can get back to his patients in the Cowanesque Valley, who now must drive long distances to get children’s and pregnancy care services.
“I still worry about the valley. I am in Lancaster, working as director of newborn nursery services. I am taking care of people who have access to many doctors,” he added.
Legal representation for North Penn noted that because this is active litigation, they are limited in the information they can share at this time but look forward to presenting their defense.
Heckman was well-loved by the community he served, and some of his former patients wanted to express their appreciation for him.
Sadie Parsons said Dr. Heckman was “an absolute Godsend” for us.
Even after he was fired, he “still showed up to the birth of our son as a doula and didn’t charge us a dime.”
“He is one of the best physicians I have ever had,” she said.
Parson said that Dr. Heckman “took his oath seriously.” “We were not dollar signs in his eyes,” she added.
Kelly Smith called Heckman “the most caring doctor, he cared 100% how the patient was feeling and did everything in his power to help them.”
Smith said that during an unexpected pregnancy at age 41, he “took every step to make it the best experience.”
She ended up going into labor at 35 weeks at home with the nearest hospital being Wellsboro 30 minutes away.
After calling an ambulance, her daughter called Dr. Heckman at his office.
“He could tell she was terrified and talked her through it by staying calm,” she said.
Dr. Heckman ended up coming to her home with a nurse and discovered the baby had almost arrived. “He kept me, my husband and my daughter all calm in a crazy scary situation and delivered my boy two hours from the first contraction,” she added.
Another patient from Elkland said he was not only her doctor seeing her through a miscarriage due to a tubal pregnancy, he was also her children’s doctor and “they all loved him,” she said.
“He never made me feel like I had done something wrong or was in the wrong for how I felt about things and would always answer my questions,” she added.
Patricia Hunter said that she would go back to him if he came back, calling him “the best doctor I ever had.
Kati Berg said he was “amazing from the get-go.”
“He was kind and took the time to listen to my concerns throughout my pregnancy,” she said.
“He didn’t rush her through the appointments and took as much time as I needed,” she added.
“He will do whatever he can do, he will go to bat for his patients. My daughter, who is 8 now, said “I loved Dr. Heckman.”
Hazel Cummings of Roseville, who then lived in Tioga, said her first experience was because of her sister.
“When my son was six months old, I found out I was pregnant with my daughter. On her induction day, he was supposed to be on vacation, and he promised me he would be here to deliver my daughter,” she said.
Heckman decided to take a working vacation so he could keep his promise, delivering the infant on June 28, Cummings said.
“That speaks volumes to his commitment to a patient-doctor relationship. I would go back to him in a heartbeat,” she said.