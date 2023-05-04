WELLSBORO — Dr. Matthew Heckman, a former family doctor with Laurel Health Centers, a subsidiary of UPMC Wellsboro, has filed a lawsuit he filed against the Pittsburgh-based health care giant.

Heckman filed a lawsuit in the United States Middle District Court in Williamsport in 2021, after UPMC refused to pay him for his work at the Green Home and demanded a $60,000 sign-on bonus to be returned. He was brought on in April 2017 to serve at the Elkland Laurel Health Center, was fired in 2021 for being a “liability” according to court documents.

