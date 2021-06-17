Fireworks will go off in Mansfield on the Fourth of July this year, but there will be no parade or activities in Smythe Park, according to Dawn Hull, Mansfield Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.
“We are launching fireworks at dusk from Mansfield University, and we are asking spectators not to come to the university, but to enjoy the fireworks from their back yard,” she said.
Out of town spectators can also park anywhere downtown along South Main Street or anywhere that points south like the industrial park on Dorsett Drive, where they can get a clear view of the university, she added.
For further information contact Hull at 570-662-3442, or Ryan McNamara at 570-662-4848.