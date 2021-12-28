Members of the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro will embark on their biennial mission trip to serve the Haitian community in the Dominican Republic.
“We have two mission teams,” said Assistant Pastor Drew Simcox. “The first team will be there from Dec. 29 to Jan. 8, and we focus on construction and children’s outreach.”
The team numbers 15, with participants from Scranton, Williamsport and points beyond joining with the First Baptist team.
A separate medical mission team will travel in January.
Both groups’ destination is San Pedro de Macoris, where the volunteers partner with a local ministry and school and live on the campus that houses these institutions.
“We built the K-12 school,” said Simcox. “And we helped to build the church.”
The school that the First Baptist mission supports has approximately 400 students. The affiliated church has around 200 members.
First Baptist’s mission focuses on the unique needs of Haitians in the Dominican Republic. With widespread poverty and violence, as well as recent weather events increasing Haitian emigration to the DR, the need is great for both spiritual and physical help.
“The first generation that emigrated from Haiti and the second generation that was born there have different needs,” Simcox said.
This is Simcox’s fourth trip to San Pedro de Macoris.
“Going back year after year, you see the old and the new,” Simcox said. “I see students graduating from school, going on to be doctors and nurses.
“But the real reason we do this is for the impact we see in the lives we serve. We see children come to faith in Christ, and also see the church serve their needs holistically as they integrate into the church community.”
Havah Simcox is a homeschooled high school senior and this will be her second mission trip.
“The culture is so different,” Havah said. “Everyone is so nice — they will hug you even if they don’t know you.
“Our puppet ministry is so important, seeing kids stepping forward for Christ.”
Pastor Simcox noted that he would be amiss if he didn’t mention that for the first time since 1985, Peg and Ardell Thomas will not be participating in the mission trip.
“They were our leadership,” Simcox said. “The clinic we’re building is actually going to be called the Ardell Thomas Medical Clinic.”
Jessica Slocum is a ninth grader at Williamson High School and this will be her first mission trip to the DR.
“I’ve sponsored a child in Haiti for two years,” Slocum said. “This will give me a better understanding of how she lives. God is telling me to do this.”