First Friday once again brought vendors, musician, non-profits and pets to downtown Wellsboro on June 2.
Activities began in earnest around 5 p.m. as people began arriving.
Updated: June 8, 2023 @ 1:16 pm
There was chalk drawing, wine tasting, games for kids, sky viewing, live music and more.
The Green also hosted several booths, including the Wellsboro Fire Department “fire house” which kids could put out using a real hose.
First Friday returns July 7 with more activities.
For information, check out the Wellsboro First Friday Facebook page.
Managing Editor/General Manager
