WELLSBORO — First graders shared their dreams and talents with parents at the Charlotte Lappla Elementary School’s first grade recognition on May 20.
The six classes were split between the morning and afternoon times. Principal Steve Adams welcomed families after students recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Music teacher Molly Cary led students in singing four songs: “The First Grade Class” sung to the tune of “The Addams Family,” “All I Really Need,” “Kids Around the World” and “Ready to Go.” The students provided gestures to accompany the words for each number.
Between musical selections, a class would step forward. One at a time, each student would introduce him or herself and share with parents and the audience their future aspirations. There were numerous dancers, singers, firemen and police. A few students stood out with different dreams, including a construction worker, garbage collector, beautician and day care provider.