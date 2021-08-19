WELLSBORO — Employees of First Heritage Credit Union, including those in the Wellsboro branch office, are making the day a little brighter for recipients of Meals on Wheels.
The credit union created more than 1,000 Happy Summer cards, which will be distributed to residents in Chemung and Steuben counties in New York State and Tioga County in Pennsylvania.
About 200 notes will be delivered in Tioga County, said Nora Demusz, administrator of the Tioga County Office of Aging’s Active Living Centers.
“These folks are reaching out to consumers who are homebound to let them know that other people are thinking of them and caring. It brightens their day,” Demusz said.
The cards are a project of the credit union’s SPARK program, which stands for spirit, philanthropy, action, responsibility and kindness, said Nancy Stamillo, branch manager at Wellsboro.
The program provides opportunities for employees to support the community. The credit union also sent notes to residents of nursing homes during the COVID-19 shutdown and thank you notes to teachers.
“At times, our senior population needs a little more outreach,” Demusz said.