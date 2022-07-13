Some of Tioga County’s bucolic landscape is being quickly overrun by large colonies of feral felines.
One woman’s mission is to dramatically slow that process down with TNR events, with the first being held at Wellsboro’s fire department annex on Tuesday, July 12.
“The feral cat and kitten population exploding everywhere can be substantially reduced with more programs like this,” said Laura Clarson, founder of the Tioga County Cat Project, previously known as the Elkland Cat Project from 2019 to 2020.
“The decision to create low-cost, mobile events offering Trap/Neuter/Return will definitely help keep the feral population under control here in Tioga County.”
Veterinarian Bryan Langlois from the Spay Neuter Save network, a non-profit organization based out of Bradford County, performed the surgeries while president and founder of the organization, Margaret Boritz, did the prep work of shaving the surgical areas, monitoring the felines once out of surgery and checking paperwork.
“Each cat also receives a rabies shot. It helps keep them, and our communities, safer from a preventable disease,” said Clarson. “The ferals that are here today will also have their left ear tipped. This lets people know, at a glance, that the cat they see outdoors has already been ‘fixed’.”
At the annex, individuals from Wellsboro and Mansfield lined up early with cat(s) in carriers, waiting to be signed in.
Mansfield resident Becky Carey brought Felix, a black cat with white markings.
“Felix was a kitten when she showed up at our house during a heavy rainstorm, ” said Carey. “I’m allergic to cats, so we put Felix in the chicken coop on our property. A short while later, we realized Felix was a female – a very pregnant female. Felix gave birth in one of the nesting boxes inside the coop.
“Felix gets along great with the chickens in the coop; the chickens have definitely accepted her. When I call the chickens they run towards me; Felix is usually with them.
“I believe Felix thinks she’s a chicken and likes living in the coop. It has heat lamps in the wintertime, so Felix has a warm, safe place to live.”
As people started bringing in more cats, volunteers collected names, labeled carriers and filled out paperwork. Many of the cats sat quietly, while others mewled their uncertainty.
“We have a waiting list of over 150 cats requiring TNR,” said Clarson. “I don’t know if people know this or not, but a fertile cat averages four kittens per litter and can have two or even three litters a year. Kittens can become pregnant at four months; overpopulation can quickly get out of hand.”
A fee of $50 was paid by those that brought in domesticated pets to be TNR. By day’s end, 31 cats from Wellsboro and Mansfield were successfully vaccinated and spayed or neutered.
“Laura Clarson is the first person in Tioga county to spearhead something necessary like this,” said Boritz. “She is absolutely, definitely a powerhouse in her own right.”
For information on the next mobile clinic, volunteering or donating opportunities, send a letter to the Tioga County Cat Project at P.O. Box 160, Elkland, PA 16920, find it on Facebook or visit www.tiogacountycatproject.com.