ANSONIA — The young anglers and their parents lined Pine Creek behind the Valley Alliance Church on Route 6 west of Wellsboro Saturday morning.

The Upper Pine Creek Sportsmen’s Association, in celebrating its 20th anniversary, held the Take a Kid Fishing derby for children ages 3-15. The Earl W. & Ina G. Tabor Foundation and Charles Knox and Margaret Etner Foundation provided funding, as did members, local businesses and individuals.

