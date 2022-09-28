ANSONIA — The young anglers and their parents lined Pine Creek behind the Valley Alliance Church on Route 6 west of Wellsboro Saturday morning.
The Upper Pine Creek Sportsmen’s Association, in celebrating its 20th anniversary, held the Take a Kid Fishing derby for children ages 3-15. The Earl W. & Ina G. Tabor Foundation and Charles Knox and Margaret Etner Foundation provided funding, as did members, local businesses and individuals.
About 25 children and their parents turned out. The previous day, Association members had placed a net around a small area bordering the northern bank and stocked it with 289 trout, said association president Fred Hollar.
Upon arrival and registration, each child was allowed to select a prize from among an array spread on blue tarps to protect them from the morning dew. There were hats, jump ropes, fishing rods, tackle boxes and more. Each child was allowed to select a prize in case one wanted to fish and didn’t have the equipment, Hollar said.
Originally, the derby was supposed to be held in the spring, but lack of rain and low water levels prevented that. Instead, it was rescheduled for Sept. 24.
Between 10 a.m. and noon, it was up to the kids as they cast their lines into the water over and over. Some came back empty; others hauled in some mighty nice fish.
Ian VanGorder, age 5, from Galeton pulled in a 20.5 inch trout weighing 3.1 pounds.
“I think it’s a really good idea,” said his mother Jacqueline VanGorder. “It’s a nice day for the kids because it gives them the opportunity to experience more fishing.”
The first fish came out of the water seven minutes after the derby started. Waylon Mullen, age 7, of Perry County was camping with his family at Snyder’s Family Campground.
“We’re having a good time,” said dad Sam Mullen.
“I like it, said Waylon with a grin before heading back to the creek.
Two prizes were awarded in each of the four age categories: first fish caught by the age group and largest fish caught in that age group.
“I think it’s fun,” said Diana Gleason, who with her husband Virgil brought their three kids, Sophia, 7, Ronan, 3 and Emilia, 1. “My son woke up this morning and said he was going to catch the spikiest fish.”
Spikiest? Perhaps not, but Ronan did hook a 16-inch trout.
The youths were able to catch up to five fish and took their catches home. At the end of the derby, Association members would remove the net and release the remaining trout into Pine Creek.
The members hope to make this an annual event. for information on how you can support the 2023 Take a Kid Fishing derby, contact Hollar at 814-435-6966 or email fredhollar@hughes.net.