Melting snow and ice and unseasonably warm temperatures caused local flooding late Feb. 17 and into Friday, Feb. 18.
Flooding occurred on Catlin Hollow Road between Route 287 in Middlebury Township and Charleston Road in Charleston Township, on Route 287 between Route 6 in Delmar Township and Route 249 in Middlebury Township and on Route 349 between Mill Creek in Clymer Township and 18th Street in Westfield.
Wellsboro schools closed due to impassable roads and Southern Tioga School District operated on a two-hour delay.
Crews from all affected townships were out keeping an eye on damage and redirecting traffic.
“I’ve been out here since 1:30 this morning,” said a Middlebury Township employee at 10 a.m. on Friday morning.
The flooding caused debris to wash onto roadways and accumulate under bridges, particularly at the Route 287 bridge over Norris Brook.
The seven-person Delmar Township crew worked overnight to mitigate damage and ensure public safety.
“The guys were out on Heise Run, Brown Road, West Hill. They were all over,” said Julia Health, Delmar secretary.
State Rep. Clint Owlett issued a statement about the flooding on Feb. 18.
“Once again, both lives and livelihoods are threatened by flooding. Fire and EMS are out all night risking their safety and trying to protect people and property. Schools are canceled this morning due to impassable roads,” Owlett said.
Owlett noted that the House Majority Policy Committee visited Tioga County in late 2021 and spoke with farmers, property owners and local government officials about water management problems and the challenges of maintaining creeks and streams.
“They offered possible solutions, including streamlined permitting – a state issue – and intergovernmental cooperation, also a state issue,” said Owlett.
According to floodfactor.com, both Potter and Tioga counties are designated as having a “severe risk” of flooding. More than 5,000 properties in Potter County have a greater than 26% chance of flooding in the next 30 years; over 6,000 properties in Tioga county are at the same risk. These numbers represent 23% of all properties in these counties.
Owlet has made water management a key agenda item throughout his tenure as representative.
“I am in the process of working with some of my fellow legislators to develop several bills aiming to change the policies surrounding creek and stream maintenance to allow local officials, farmers and landowners to protect themselves and their properties from more damaging floods,” Owlett said.