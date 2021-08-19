Rain slammed parts of Tioga County and surrounding areas on Wednesday, Aug. 18, causing flooding, evacuations and road closures.
PennDOT announced the closure of several local roads due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Closed as of 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19:
- Route 4007 (North Road) at the bridge located northwest of Knoxville, Brookfield Township. The bridge carries North Road over North Brook Creek.
- Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) between Route 249 and the New York State line at TR 103 in Brookfield Township
- Route 660 from the beginning of the road to the intersection with Route 3004 (Snyder Point Road) in Shippen Township
PennDOT previously announced the closure of the following roads Wednesday night, but hasn't confirmed if they're open:
- Route 249 from the beginning to the intersection with Route 49 in Westfield Township
- Route 4005 (Brookfield Road) between Route 49 in Westfield Township and North Road/Rietter Road in Brookfield Township
- Route 4019 (Hammond Street) between the New York State line and Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) in Osceola Township
- Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) between Route 49 in Nelson Township and Route 249 in Middlebury Township
After closures, the following roads are open, according to PennDOT:
- Route 49 between Route 249 in Westfield Township and Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) in Osceola Township
- Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Locey Creek Road) between New York State line and Route 249 in Middlebury Township
PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
This story will be updated as the roads open or more are closed.