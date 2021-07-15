Residents of the south end of Mansfield again made their presence known following flooding from heavy rains that hit the area starting July 9.
The flooding that day "came out of nowhere" with a rain storm dropping 2-5 inches per hour, that seemed to "land right on top of the south end of Mansfield," according to borough council president Bob Strohecker.
Just like in 2014 and again in 2018, streets between 7th Street and East Main were flooded from a variety of sources, including the clogged arch pipe that carries water from the hill behind the university's ball field on Clinton Street to the Tioga River, said borough safety committee chair Will Schlosser.
Friday's flood event was followed by another on Monday, said borough manager Chris McGann.
"Sunday and Tuesday were scares and we had response those nights as well," McGann added.
Following his "flooding update," which was the same presentation he gave in 2018, but with a few updates, Schlosser fielded a number of questions, and suggestions, from residents.
There were not as many as in 2018, when it was standing room only in council's meeting room on South Main Street, but the flooding took up about 90 minutes of the meeting.
"One shining point was Brooklyn Street, where the controls put in by the borough in 2019 didn't top over at all," Schlosser said.
"The flooding this year started on Main Street (at the Cast and Crew Restaurant storm grate) and backed up all the way through East Main Street. Those catch basins had foot tall geysers coming off them," he added.
Residents complained about traffic that continued to drive "40-50 mph" down the street, creating wakes that pushed water in the streets into people's basements, making more of a mess.
"We were standing in our yards, yelling at people to slow down," one woman said. Streets were later blocked off by police barricades.
Roseville also flooded this time around, causing people to need to be evacuated from a mobile home park there, and took the Mansfield Fire Department personnel out of commission for Mansfield.
The borough crew was also busy at the sewage treatment plant, trying to keep pumps there going.
Mansfield University personnel also responded to the arch pipe and flooded areas to help, McGann said.
As a result, council members, including Schlosser, Kelvin Morgan and others, were out in the rain trying to rake debris away from storm drains as the water rushed around their legs.
McGann responded as well, spending hours on the phone to get emergency help from the Tioga County Emergency Services and the Army Corps of Engineers, to open the flood gate in Smythe Park, allowing more of the water to run off into the Tioga River.
"We were there until 10 p.m. Friday night," he said.
According to McGann, an emergency permit from the Department of Environmental Protection, which the borough applied for more than two months ago, to widen the ditch that leads to the arch pipe on Clinton Street, was received Wednesday after McGann called wanting to know where it was.
Pictures and video of the flooding were sent via text to DEP officials, and the permit was granted.
"They normally have 93 business days to make a decision, and it had been more than 70," McGann said.
The work to widen the ditch will only be a "Band-Aid," he said, but it is a start.
The solution to the problem won't be cheap or easy, Strohecker said, putting the estimate at the "millions of dollars."
Despite the enormity of the problem, the borough doesn't plan on giving up on finding that solution, said councilman Steve McCloskey.
"We feel for what you all are going through. We are not going to let this go, and we are not giving up on this," he said. "It may not happen overnight, but it will happen, we promise you that. We care about this community."
Near the end of the meeting, council approved appropriation of $100,000 from the general fund reserves to take the appropriate remediation measures. Any expenditures must be approved by the Finance Committee.
McGann also announced any flood-damaged belongings would be picked up by the borough starting Thursday, July 15, if residents placed them at the curb.