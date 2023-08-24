Former FBI agent and Mansfield University alum, Ali Soufan, took a short break from thwarting terrorism and negotiating hostage situations to stop by the Aug. 17 Rotary Club meeting at Timeless Destination as a guest of former state Rep. Matthew Baker.
“I went to Mansfield and some of the best times of my life have been here, so I’m happy to have property in the area,” Soufan told the audience.
He went on to explain that, unlike his friends, he never wanted to pursuing a career in law enforcement.
“Why would anyone?” he asked.
Nevertheless, Soufan would not only be the sole member of his friend group to become an FBI agent, but his career would become the basis of best-selling books, documentaries and even a television series.
“I wrote a memo on someone named bin Laden who I thought we needed to watch, and that memo made it to the top,” he explained.
According to Soufan, he went on to investigate al-Qaeda, following leads and looking for people in Yemen, Malasia and Thailand.
“On Sept. 11, I was told that the same people that I’d been looking for were on planes,” said Soufan. “I’d asked for those names so many times, and they didn’t give them to me until that day.”
After the communication failures that led to the Sept. 11 attacks, Soufan advocated for the government to force U.S. agencies to cooperate.
“Yemen didn’t happen out of thin air,” he explained. “We knew who he was. We knew his capability. We knew he was dangerous. We knew immediately when it happened that it was bin Laden. Unfortunately, we forget about Sept. 10. We think that we are safer today, but we’re not. The world is much more dangerous today.”
Soufan went on to emphasize that the U.S. doesn’t have embassies in countries like Iran, Syria and Yemen where non-state actors are particularly strong. According to Soufan, despite the temptation to focus attention on Russia and China, the U.S. should be paying close attention to the other groups.
“Many things that happen are a result of resources, not ideology. Al-Qaeda comes in and protects the farms,” said Soufan. “It’s a lot easier to build a couple wells than cruise missiles.”
Soufan also explained that the global economic system is based on the U.S., which gives the U.S. a lot of power to exert influence on other countries through tools like sanctions.
“We’ve been in control of the new world order since World War II. Great power competition today is within the same system. Nobody in China wants to get rid of capitalism because that’s where their money comes from,” Soufan said. “Most power in the world comes from technology and social media. We control the most important parts of the supply chain. Unfortunately, media doesn’t tell you the good things. Conflict is no longer black and white; it’s disagreement on one thing and agreement on another.”
Soufan warned about narrowing our focus it on specific competitors, like China and Russia.
“We have to focus everything,” he urged. “Otherwise, something big will end up happening 10 or 15 years down the line.”
Despite the grim nature of his speech, Soufan took the time to respond to a question from the audience with some advice on how to respond to the information that he imparted before going on to sign copies of his best-selling book.
“We need to have hope and not give in to all the pessimism, partisanship, divide and despair,” said Soufan. “And don’t watch cable news. We don’t have real media anymore. Since about 1982, the average income of the bottom 50% hasn’t changed at all, while the top percentile has gone up astronomically. We cannot give up; people have to get involved. I had so many reasons to give up when me and my team were sent to die and the American people have so many reasons to give up now, but you have to stay engaged. Don’t give in to dark partisan things.”