Julie Sticklin, the former Delmar Township secretary and current Delmar Township supervisor, has sued Delmar Township for “earned but unpaid” compensation and benefits.
Sticklin was employed by Delmar Township as secretary from August 2018 to Feb. 1, 2021, when the township discharged her for unsatisfactory performance.
Sticklin won a seat on the Delmar Township supervisor’s board in November 2021 and was seated on Jan. 3, 2022.
Sticklin’s lawsuit was filed at the Tioga County Courthouse on Jan. 21, 2022.
Sticklin is seeking the following compensation: two weeks severance pay, $1,280; three weeks earned vacation, $1,920.; two earned personal days, $256; 151 hours of earned sick leave, $2,416; and 40 hours of COVID-19-related leave, $640.
Sticklin is represented by William A. Hebe of Spencer, Gleason, Hebe and Rague, Wellsboro. Her council claims that no performance evaluations were ever prepared and that there are no letters of reprimand in her personnel files. In the brief, Hebe said that Sticklin is entitled to the earned but unpaid benefits.
Sticklin’s counsel had previously demanded the above payments in April 2021. Court records state that Delmar Township officials and legal representation did not respond to the first suit.
The township has 20 days to respond to the latest filing.