WELLSBORO — The room was filled Friday afternoon, Sept. 16 to kick-off the Coolidge Foundation and its first contribution, $5,000 from the employees of Citizens & Northern Bank.
The foundation, a 501c3 charity, will one day provide scholarships to students at the Erick J. Coolidge Center for Public Safety, Education, Training and Intervention, which speakers predicted will one day be a leader for comprehensive emergency response training.
“I believe this is going to be the place that everyone wants to come to,” said Lance Thomas, president and founder of ClearView Asset Protection.
The center, located in the former Pennsylvania State Police barracks just off Route 6 west of Mansfield, will work closely with Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute to provide standardized and high quality education, training and scholarships for professionals and volunteers in public safety fields including law enforcement, criminal justice, firefighters, emergency responders and, most recently, wardens with the Fish and Boat Commission.
The Foundation will provide educational scholarships for those receiving training.
“Basically, we want to support them offering this standardized high-quality public education and training and scholarships, some of which they have already been doing,” said foundation president Chelsie Martin. “We want to support that even more and show the commitment to keeping our community safe.”
Eric Porterfield, CEO of the ERTCA, said MU’s Public Safety Training Institute created standardized training platforms that can be instituted in communities across the country. The U.S., said Porterfield, does not have standardized metrics for training law enforcement and emergency responders.
The concept has organically started to grow, he said.
“It’s really started to establish what public safety on a national level will be,” Porterfield said.
MU’s Public Safety Training Institute was established in 2018, said Josh Battin, MU associate provost, to fill a regional need for public safety training. As the institute was getting on its feet, things happened that pushed the need for positive training to the forefront: the pandemic, George Floyd and other incidents.
Being located in a rural area, the MU institute realized it had to take training to the practitioners, as police are often stretched thin and unable to send staff away for multi-day training. A fleet of mobile units now takes the free training to the police.
The institute then looked at emerging technologies and virtual reality to expose cadets to real life situations, partnering with 31 companies offering state-of-the art equipment or technologies that can be used by police and emergency responders.
Scott Henry, MU director of police services and safety, said the training classes have grown. Scholarship opportunities like that offered by the Coolidge Foundation will allow more growth.
“What an opportunity to grant young men and women who want to enter this field,” Henry said.
Tioga County Commissioner Erick Coolidge gave closing remarks, noting that the institute continues to network with the community to create more secure schools, places of worship and is looking to support agriculture next.
“We’re making a difference in people’s lives and saving some, too,” Coolidge said. “Rural doesn’t mean you can’t do it because we’re going to prove that, too.”
He asked those attending the reception for their support, competence, skills and knowledge.
“This is the beginning of what I think will be a tremendous outcome,” he said. “You don’t do any of this without having a cause and a reason and an outcome.”
The foundation’s next step is to close on the deed for the property from the William J. Piper Foundation.
For more information, visit TheCoolidgeFoundation.org, which is currently under construction, or ertca.org.