WELLSBORO — The room was filled Friday afternoon, Sept. 16 to kick-off the Coolidge Foundation and its first contribution, $5,000 from the employees of Citizens & Northern Bank.

The foundation, a 501c3 charity, will one day provide scholarships to students at the Erick J. Coolidge Center for Public Safety, Education, Training and Intervention, which speakers predicted will one day be a leader for comprehensive emergency response training.

