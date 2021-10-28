Returning to Wellsboro on Oct. 20 for a reunion was the Matson family, the descendants of Edwin Matson Sr.
Matson Sr. built the original home that now houses the Tyoga Country Club along State Route 660 in Delmar Township. The date of construction is approximately 1850. The farmhouse was considered luxurious and modern at the time.
The occasion for the visit was Emily Matson’s 91st birthday.
“We used to live in Wellsboro and my father, Dick Matson, was the PennDOT Tioga County supervisor in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Dixie Matson, Emily’s daughter.
Emily Matson is Edwin Sr.’s great-granddaughter. Dixie Matson and brothers Mike, Jerry and Tom and sister Barbara Jo Matson are Edwin Matson Sr.’s great-great-grandchildren. Also present were Emma and Jake Matson, the great-great-great-grandchildren.
“It is the Matson’s hometown back to the 1830s. We have all moved away and thought my mother would really enjoy coming back for a visit,” said Dixie Matson.
Edwin Matson Sr., a lumber magnate, married Mary Eberenz and built the original house on what was then one of the largest farms in the county.
The original nine-hole golf course was designed by Edmund Aulf in 1923.