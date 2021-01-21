Do you know a parent or guardian who could use free diapers? First Presbyterian Church in Wellsboro has re-launched the community outreach ministry, Diapers for Darlings, founded by Living Word Fellowship on Charleston Road.
Diapers for Darlings provides free diapers on a monthly basis, as well as wipes, baby clothes, baby food and formula.
Jessica Birbeck, team leader, said, “Parenting is really hard. It takes resources: time, energy, support, resilience and wisdom. Our aim is to not only provide supplies, but also support, hope and encouragement to parents and grandparents of young children. Our team is made up of a wide array of women with different experiences and backgrounds willing to come alongside the parents and grandparents to talk or pray with them.
“God had a plan to bring this ministry to First Presbyterian,” said Birbeck. “We weren’t looking for this opportunity, but God ordained it every step of the way. Once we found out that Diapers for Darlings was looking for a new church to lead the ministry, we were interested, but concerned that we wouldn’t have the leadership to run the program well. Through a lot of prayer, we had a team of about eight people come forward.”
Team member Cathy Janeski said, “The idea that any parent crunches a budget and worries about affording diapers is heartbreaking. As a nurse, I see parents struggling to provide and it tugs me to the core. Any small act may help a parent in need, and we’ll have no idea what it really means. I truly believe that God speaks to us to help others.”
Laura Rose, team member, added, “The need for this ministry had already been proven and had a strong foundation. Our church family has all of the components to carry it on. We are called to help and share with each other through the Bible. Diapers for Darlings does both. We are in unprecedented times and helping young families just feels like the right thing to do.”
DFD applications are available at the WIC office at 5 East Ave., Wellsboro, or by visiting the Diapers for Darlings Facebook page. Pre-registration is required to ensure proper diaper sizes and inventory. Diaper pickups occur monthly on the third Saturday of the month from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
“I think I speak for us all at how overwhelmed we feel by the gifts of money and donations that have already been received,” said team member Chrissy Moyer. “As a mom of a young child myself, I understand how expensive diapers can get. I’m hopeful that even this little bit helps a family in a big way.”
To donate diapers, wipes, clothes (5T and under) and formula/ baby food, visit First Presbyterian during business hours. Checks can also be made out to First Presbyterian with “Diapers for Darlings” in the memo line.
Diapers for Darlings is supported in part by the Sweet Foundation and by the Dunham Foundation.
“Most importantly,” said Birbeck, “We need your prayer support for our team, and the parents, grandparents and children who come to the ministry.”