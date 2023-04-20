COVINGTON — Book lovers of Tioga County, a drive to Covington will be worth the trip to take in the annual Friends of the Mansfield Public Library book sale.
This is the second year that the sale will be held at the Covington Community Center, located on Business Route 15. The sale opens this Saturday, April 22, and runs through the following Saturday, April 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The final Saturday is a favorite; it’s Bag Day with books priced at $5 for each bag. The Friends will supply the bags.
The former stage area is filled from front to back with books — row after row of long tables covered in books. The spines are upright, allowing buyers to peruse titles and authors. Yellow signs assist shoppers with finding favorite genres: History, Romance, Mystery, Biographies, Crafts, Cookbooks, etc.
Alice Gottschall, chairman of the book sale, said there are thousands of titles. In addition to the printed books, there are also audio books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles.
Proceeds from the sale are used to support the Mansfield Public Library in its varied needs. This year, the Friends has replaced computers at the library and is replacing a printer.
“Anything they need, we have the money for because of these book sales and membership drives,” Gottschall said.
Prices cover the gamut, from less than a dollar to the higher end collectibles.
The collectible book section has several complete series this year, along with a four-volume 1904 Bible containing 376 illustrations by J. James Tissot. The Bible was formerly owned by Mary Slabey, a professor at Mansfield University.
Volunteers also clean and price the books in the year between each sale. Gottschall calls that group “The Magnificent Seven” and notes their dedication in meeting every Monday to prepare the donations for sale.
“It’s been great. You can’t ask for more than to have this many people come out to help,” she said.
Volunteers began Monday to set up for the sale. Their energy was flagging by mid-afternoon, which is when the Mansfield University football team showed up to lend their support — and muscle — to carry and unload boxes of books, said Barb McConnell, a Friend and volunteer.
The Covington Community is located at 2150 North Williamson Road, Covington.