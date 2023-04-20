COVINGTON — Book lovers of Tioga County, a drive to Covington will be worth the trip to take in the annual Friends of the Mansfield Public Library book sale.

This is the second year that the sale will be held at the Covington Community Center, located on Business Route 15. The sale opens this Saturday, April 22, and runs through the following Saturday, April 29. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

