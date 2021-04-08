MANSFIELD — A fun, lighthearted dedication ceremony was held here Friday afternoon for something that isn’t usually dedicated: a trash can.
Brothers and alumni of Eta Beta Tau fraternity at Mansfield University raised $2,250 for a frog-shaped, child-friendly trash receptacle to replace one at the recently-renovated Graydon Scott Playground.
Chris McGann, Mansfield borough manager and alumnus of Eta Beta Tau, said he first pitched the idea of this frog-shaped trash can to the finance committee of the Mansfield borough council about a year ago.
“They told me to buy a trash can for this wonderful, beautiful new park that had just been built. So we got a cheap, plastic trash can … but Mansfield isn’t cheap and plastic, we’re classy,” McGann said.
He had previously seen the infamous frog-shaped trash can advertised and he looked into it. The price tag was a little hefty though.
Rob Fitzgerald, council vice president and finance committee member, said he tends to be “financially conservative” and when a $2,000 trash can was brought up, the finance committee had some “real heartburn.”
“But then (McGann) said, ‘It’s not going to cost the borough a cent, we’re going to fund this ourselves and I have a way to do it,’ and honestly I was very, very skeptical … but there it is,” Fitzgerald said.
Mansfield Mayor, Mike Detweiler, thanked Eta Beta Tau for raising the funds.
“We watch our budget very carefully and we take these things seriously, but this is whimsical, it’s fun,” Detweiler said.
He encouraged everyone to pick up any trash they see while walking around the borough or using trails and throw it away. He suggested people carry a plastic bag with them while doing these activities so they’re able to help keep the community clean and lead by example.
Fitzgerald also thanked the alumni and said he was proud of them for raising the money.
“This is a moment unlike any other. This will never be repeated and this has never been before, the dedication of a frog trash can in the Borough of Mansfield. You are part of history,” Fitzgerald said.
Eta Beta Tau’s mascot is a frog, which is why they went with the frog-shaped trash can. Raising money for the child-friendly trash receptacle was their legacy project, as the fraternity recently celebrated its 30th anniversary.
“It’s our way of saying, ‘Look, we were here, we are proud of what we did here and we are proud to give back to our community,’” McGann said.
“We now have a nice, classy new touch to this park,” he said.