A local man is creating game calls to help hunters get that turkey or buck.
Dan Medina of Wellsboro, owner and manufacturer of Medina Game Calls, manufactures a variety of calls: slate, box, diaphragm calls for turkey, grant tubes, duck calls, predator calls and locator calls that mimic a crow or owl.
“It gives me a lot of pleasure when someone uses what I made and they have success,” Medina said.
He’s most enthusiastic about his slate calls, because of the unique striker. Medina has developed an “Adjustable Sound Technology” for his calls where hunters, by inserting different weights on the striker, can mimic different sounds on the same call.
For non-turkey hunters, the slate call is a round disc, typically made of slate. Medina offers a double-sided call using glass, slate or aluminum, which increases the variety of sounds each call can create. The hunter applies the striker, or stylus, at different angles, motions and speed to create various calls.
The turkey hen will sound different as the bird ages, growing deeper and raspy. By adding the weight, Medina said his calls can mimic the sounds of multiple hens, possibly encouraging the tom to come strutting in.
Medina, who works in the gas field industry, made his first call in 2006 while working at Ackley’s Sporting Goods in Westfield.
“My dad instilled a love of hunting and working with wood,” Medina said.
Other hunters saw that call and asked him to make more, which has grown into a satisfying sideline for Medina.
He builds each call by hand using hardwood and exotic woods, such as cherry, walnut, padouk, osage orange, mahogany and more. They bear a litany of names as colorful as the actual calls: Green Mamba, Black Widow, Golden Viper, Lost Hen, Piranha, Brown Recluse.
“I design everything on my calls. I name all my calls in reference to what color they are,” he said.
Each call is hand tuned and Medine determines which design will be laser engraved on each by Bill Roosa. He also names and determines how each call is packaged.
“My go-to is a double-sided slate, Double Beard,” Medina said, who most recently bagged a tom with 1 ¼-inch spurs and 9 ½-inch beard using the call. “It has slate on one side and glass on the other.”
Medina has also launched a Freedom Series of calls, dedicated to veterans and in honor of his late father and brother, both vets. Each call has patriotic laser engraving and packaging.
His calls can be purchased at Cooper’s Sporting Goods, Mansfield; Nessmuk’s Sporting Goods, Morris; Ram Archery, Elkland; Barrett’s Bow Hunting, Elmira Heights, N.Y.; and online.
For more information on Medina Game Calls, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/Medina-Game-Calls-627 738507254411, call 570-418-0955 or email medinagamecalls@gmail.com.