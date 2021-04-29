WELLSBORO — The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, at 134 Main St., has reopened after more than a year of COVID-19-related closure. The inaugural show is titled “Harmony” and features two northern Pennsylvania artists, Connie Sickler and Gail Jones.
Sickler, of Troy, is a painter and the owner of Settlement Fine Arts in Troy. She will display original paintings and framed prints.
Jones, of Muncy Valley, will exhibit ceramics, sculptures, stoneware tile wall hangings, mosaics and pottery blends. Jones will also, for the first time, offer a collection of acrylic paintings and homemade paper wall hangings.
“Harmony” is perhaps an appropriate theme for the spring of 2021.
“My aim is to inspire a message of pressing on – we should let nothing stop us from creating, loving, and helping others in our lives,” Jones said.
“I seek to impart a sense of hope and peace through the encouragement of inner reflection and the appreciation of our world,” Sickler added.
Anna Wales, Gmeiner director, said, “When we closed last year, we had over a hundred pieces of local student artwork on the walls and we just had to shut the doors. Now though, I have a sense of optimism, especially with people getting vaccinated. We’re looking forward to having a little something for the community.”
Wales said that the Gmeiner, for the remainder of 2021, will host exhibitions that have a limited span of two months.
“We’re going to keep it small,” she said. “We’ve moved all of our juried shows to 2022; we’re just hoping for the best.”
Small local clubs that use the Gmeiner as a meeting place, such as a knitting group and the Grand Canyon Photography Club, have begun to reconvene in the space.
“We can accommodate 25 people with masks and social distancing,” Wales said.
Art classes, summer and youth programs, and other Gmeiner-sponsored events may return more slowly, Wales said; all events and programs will be updated on the museum website and Facebook page.
The Gmeiner closed on March 15, 2020. Glancing around at the empty museum during this interview, Wales added, “I’m excited to see color on these walls again.
The “Harmony” exhibit is on display through May 30. Admission is appointment only; call 570-724-1917 or email director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org to schedule a viewing.
For more information, visit the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center Facebook page.