Lilac Burke of Mansfield is close to completing the Girl Scout Gold Award with a project highlighting LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex and asexual) awareness.
“The Gold Award means that you’ve gone out of your way to do this project and make an impact,” said Burke.
Burke is a member of Troop 40802, North Penn Pathways Girl Scouts and has been a Girl Scout since second grade.
“I was looking for project ideas to raise awareness about people who are sexually diverse and to get the message across that everyone is truly welcome,” Burke said.
“I was worried that I might get some pushback from Troop leadership, but I got a resounding yes,” said Burke.
Burke, who uses the pronoun they/their, enlisted the help of the local nonpartisan group Tioga County Indivisible, which has an offshoot group called Tioga County Pride. With their help, Burke was able to publicize their message in Mansfield and beyond.
To accomplish this end, Burke approached local businesses with a window sticker and a scannable phone code that not only lets residents know which businesses are LGBTQIA friendly, but also links them to helpful resources and relevant community information.
Burke worked alongside other Girl Scouts as well as other concerned local teens.
“The stickers have obviously helped a lot,” said Burke. “I’m really proud of the businesses that have put them up.”
Burke cites an instance where a resident scanned the code, noted LGBTQIA-friendly businesses and ended up at From My Shelf Books in Wellsboro.
“This is a business that they might not have known about – it’s putting money into local businesses,” said Burke.
The Mansfield Chamber of Commerce is enthusiastic about Burke’s initiative.
“Displaying the sticker means that your business or organization is taking a stand against bigotry in all forms, and that owners have talked with their employees about not discriminating against people based on their perceived gender identity, sexual romantic orientation, race, ethnicity, race or any disability,” states the Mansfield Borough office.
Burke has also reached out to local high school guidance counselors and administration regarding the approval of gay/straight alliances in the schools.
“A lot of people who are non-divergent have greater rates of suicide, bullying and lower academic performance,” said Burke.
Burke continues to expand the project by encouraging local public and school libraries to offer more diverse book and media selections.
They are also hoping that libraries and other organizations put forth newsletters on issues and events concerning LGBTQIA youth.
“I am also working on expanding the project to work with the Mansfield University Pride group,” said Burke.
Burke is an 11th-grader at the Pennsylvania Leadership Charter School and also takes dual-enrollment classes at Mansfield University. They plan on a career in art and design in the future.
For more information on Burke’s project, to find information on local LGBTQIA issues and resources, visit https://lgbtqiatcpa.wixsite.com/website. To obtain a sticker with a QR code for your business, email lgbtqiatcpa@gmail.com.