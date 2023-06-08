BLOSSBURG – Girl’s wrestling may be coming to Southern Tioga School District. District superintendent Sam Rotella announced that he had just learned that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is sanctioning girl’s wrestling.

“We have had a question of if we will start girl’s wrestling here. We will explore it and come back with a decision before August. We have had a couple girls on the boy’s team, but the PIAA says boys can lose points if girls can continue to wrestle on boy’s teams. Federal funding is tied to it. Athens is the only one that has a girls’ team in the NTL. Everyone else is in the exploring phase,” Rotella said.

