BLOSSBURG – Girl’s wrestling may be coming to Southern Tioga School District. District superintendent Sam Rotella announced that he had just learned that the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association is sanctioning girl’s wrestling.
“We have had a question of if we will start girl’s wrestling here. We will explore it and come back with a decision before August. We have had a couple girls on the boy’s team, but the PIAA says boys can lose points if girls can continue to wrestle on boy’s teams. Federal funding is tied to it. Athens is the only one that has a girls’ team in the NTL. Everyone else is in the exploring phase,” Rotella said.
In other business, district business manager Bonnie Thompson announced that there is a program available to the district that would provide meals to students at no charge regardless of economic status.
If interested in the program, called the Community Eligibility Provision program, the district must notify the state’s Department of Food and Nutrition of intent to participate by June 30.
Rotella noted the program could be advantageous for the district if it doesn’t impact grant funding tied to the state’s free and reduced meal program currently being used by the district.
“This could be advantageous. It would give free breakfast and lunch to all elementary students. It might be a guaranteed profit on the food service side; it may not be for us if we lose other funding. If families don’t turn in (applications), then how does that impact the funding? You could eventually lose it and lose your ability to apply for federal grants. We might err on the side of no and put it off for a year,” he said.
The board also heard an update on the student service department’s multi-tiered system of support program from program coordinator Phil Leid, first implemented in fall 2021.
The program was put in place to help students affected by school shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Included in the program are English language arts and mathematics, two of the most impacted subjects affecting students who didn’t do well with remote learning during the pandemic.
“The system has grown immensely since fall of 2021. We will be prepping for K-8 implementation in the final year in the fall to get it to the students that need it most,” he said.
Leid said that English language arts is “the biggest subject we worked on.”
“We had 139 students seen in small group intervention last year, 11 exited at grade level. This year 301 students were seen, and 43 students exited by meeting the benchmark data,” he said.
In math, last year 64 students were seen through the spring for individual interventions with 11 exiting due to achievement. This year 54 students were seen and 19 exited at the end of the spring session, he said.
The board also received a presentation on Future Ready Skills being developed with teachers through professional learning this year from assistant superintendent Krista Peterson.
“We looked at four pillars of the system through FRS lens to see where they already live in our system. We developed, redefined, and reconstructed eight skills which we turned into six,” Peterson said.
They are thinking skills, communication, integrity, responsibility, perseverance/growth mindset and empathy/perspective taking.
In 2023-24, the district will promote awareness of the skills within the adults while the core group learns how to teach the skills to students.
Next, support teachers will receive professional learning on how to teach the skills to students. Instruction of students will begin 2024-25.
Rotella said the board will be asked to approve the skills for the faculty to develop a shared model and build 40-minute lessons around those topics.
The board next meets on Monday, June 12 in the administration building in Blossburg.