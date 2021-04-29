Wellsboro’s first and only gluten-free café and bakery has arrived. Stacy Kay’s Cafe, at 17 Charleston St., Wellsboro, recently opened its doors and will hold a grand opening on Saturday, May 1.
Owner Stacy Lanzo relocated Stacy Kay’s from Mansfield, where she had operated for more than a year.
“When COVID hit, it really impacted my family, and the business, of course, slowed down,” she said. “We had to close temporarily. I’m thrilled that Jelliff Real Estate found us this new location.
The property was formerly a beauty salon. Lanzo walked into “just these four walls and nothing else. This is all me.” Stacy Kay’s counters were salvaged from the former Gramma’s Kitchen restaurant in Mansfield.
Stacy Kay’s offers coffees and teas, baked goods, paninis, salads and more. A unique menu item is Wafflewiches, various fresh sandwiches served on handmade, gluten-free waffles.
“We are 100% gluten-free, and are very serious about that,” said Lanzo. “We rely on local produce, and I won’t buy anything that isn’t labeled gluten-free, even meats.”
Lanzo’s signature coffees are roasted in Dushore, and imported from Central America by a Pennsylvania family. Also on the menu are bubble teas and handcrafted hot and iced tea. Made-from-scratch donuts, pies, cupcakes and other baked goods fill the bakery case.
After being diagnosed with Lyme disease five years ago, Lanzo said, “I figured I’d better learn to cook and bake gluten-free, because it really helps my condition.”
A gluten-free diet is generally considered to be beneficial for Lyme disease patients. Lanzo is the former owner of the Center City restaurant in Elkland.
She said, “I grew up in a restaurant that my parents owned, and worked in them throughout college.”
She also has a self-described “slight addiction to books,” which explains the literary-themed menu: the Charlotte’s Web is a salad featuring pulled chicken, bacon and cheese, while the “Goblet of Fire” is a turkey and ham club Wafflewich.
Lanzo plans to utilize her outdoor green space as well, with expanded seating, special events such as Mommy and Me tea parties (complete with dainty snacks) and a custom-built free library where patrons can trade books.
“I am such a reader, and I never want anyone to go without books because they can’t afford them or can’t get to them,” she said.
Stacy Kay’s current hours are 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; hours may expand in the near future. For daily specials and more information, visit Stacy Kay’s Facebook page or call 570-404-5031.