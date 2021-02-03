WELLSBORO — Although you can’t see her smile behind the mask, Dawn Pletcher’s eyes shine with happiness. Goodies for Our Troops, a military support program she established 15 years ago, has found a new home.
By April 1, Goodies will move from its present location at 87 Main St., Wellsboro, to the basement of the First Presbyterian Church at 130 Main St., Wellsboro.
“I’m so ecstatic,” Pletcher said. “Praise God, thank you God is all I’ve got to say.”
There may have been a little divine intervention at work.
Craig Devenport, a session member at the church, said he was asked to give the sermon by Pastor Mike Birbeck a few weeks ago. While mulling on the theme, the Good Samaritan, the question came to Devenport’s mind: Who is your neighbor? His response: A neighbor is anyone who needs help. And the next thought: What about Goodies?
On Dec. 23, 2020, Pletcher announced that Goodies had 90 days to find a new home. An insurance inspector identified the current location as a safety hazard due to having only one entrance.
Devenport reached out to Pletcher, inviting her to visit the lower meeting room, once the church’s fellowship area, to see if it would meet Goodies’ needs. It checked all her boxes: Minimal stairs? Just six from the street. Two entrances? Yes. Packing and storage space? Uh-huh. Parking for volunteers? Check.
“It’s a nice room. I’m so ecstatic,” Pletcher said.
Once she said ‘yes,’ he went to the Session for approval. They wanted proof of insurance from Goodies, a legal review of the agreement and an OK from other groups using the space to relocate inside the church.
Within three to four days, he had completed the list.
The 32- by 35-foot room includes open space for tables, a bathroom, cupboards and a separate storage area. Two entrances provide access, one just six steps from the street level.
“We see it is one more mission of the church,” Devenport said. “For us, it’s one more thing we can do to help the community.”
The church is involved in numerous missions including the Tioga County Homeless Initiative, Diapers for Darlings, Presbyterian missions groups as well as meeting space for Alcholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Boy Scouts and Wellsboro Rotary Club.
Volunteers are also at work preparing the space by cleaning the storage area, installing new LED lights and replacing an exterior door.
Goodies will move at the end of March. The Rotary Club has volunteered to assist.
Goodies re-opened Jan. 25 to small group packing events. It had closed the week before Thanksgiving. At home packing volunteer opportunities are still available.
For more information about Goodies, email goodies@ptd.net or call 570-662-5601.