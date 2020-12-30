WELLSBORO — Goodies for Our Troops, a non-profit that supports service men and women, is once again seeking new quarters.
Dawn Pletcher, coordinator of Goodies, announced on Thursday, Dec. 23, that the Wellsboro-based non-profit has until March 31 to move from 87 Main St., Wellsboro. She is hopeful that the organization will be able to continue its mission of sending care packages to service men and women deployed overseas, on ships or submarines and to veterans homes the past 15 years.
“The Good Lord has provided for us these 15 years and am sure He has a plan; I just don’t know whether that plan is for us to continue or disband,” Pletcher said.
David Zavetsky, owner of the building, said an insurance inspection prompted the end of the month-to-month lease. The basement location has one entrance/exit and could be a safety issue for occupants in case of a fire. The inspector asked that Goodies vacate the area within 30 days; Zavetsky was able to have it extended to 90 days.
Zavetsky, an Army veteran, said he supports the program, but as a landlord must respond to potentially unsafe conditions. He found a new location for Goodies, but Pletcher believed the second floor location would be difficult for the volunteers, many of them elderly, he said.
“I only want the best for her cause,” Zavetsky said. “Her charity does a great thing. I’m 100% behind it and will continue to support it.”
The immediate issue is the inventory of materials, according to both Pletcher and Zavetsky. Goodies must remove 75% of the materials from the building by Dec. 31 to reduce the risk.
Pletcher found volunteers to move materials earlier this week to storage units and is now searching for a place — perhaps a church or empty space — that Goodies can call home. She is looking at potential sites.
The space must have enough room to put out tables for volunteers when packing and ample storage for the donated “goodies” and packaging materials. It also needs to be located in Wellsboro, preferably at street level in a well-lit area.
The good news is that Goodies has received several donations this year — both goodies for the packages and monetary — which should help with the transition.
Goodies also has numerous volunteers who are making baked goods, writing letters, packing materials and clipping coupons to help military men and women served by the non-profit.
Anyone who knows of a possible location for Goodies or wants to volunteer to work at home, should email goodies@ptd.net or call 570-662-5601.