Pennsylvania’s Open Meeting Law, often called the Sunshine Act, is placing new requirements on governing agencies.
According to George Lloyd, Blossburg borough manager, beginning Aug. 29, amendments to the law require that school, borough, township, county and state boards post all meeting agendas, including issues that will be discussed and/or voted upon, to the board’s website a full day before the meeting. Copies of the agenda must also be provided to all individuals in attendance.
Lloyd informed council of the upcoming changes at the July 14 meeting. The board can add items to the agenda for a vote but only under certain conditions:
The action taken must be in response to an emergency and the board must vote to add it to the agenda before taking the vote. Other exceptions are allowed for minimal action which does not require expending funds or entering into a contract or in response to an issue discovered after the agenda was posted.
Currently, the Sunshine Act only requires that governing boards notify the public when and where meetings will be held.
In other business, the board learned from council member Jill Nickerson that the borough is applying for a STOP School Violence grant in partnership with Wellsboro, Mansfield and Elkland municipal police departments and Mansfield University police. The entities are attempting to secure $1 million which would be used for school security and safety. The grant must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Aug. 2.