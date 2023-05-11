Motorcycle Awareness & Safety Month

Members of ABATE pose with yard signs encouraging drivers to be aware of motorcycles on the road.

The Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education announces that May is again designated Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro recently signed a proclamation declaring May as Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.

For over three decades, Pennsylvania has recognized the importance of motorcycle awareness and safe riding habits. As temperatures warm and the presence of motorcycles increases, motorists and motorcyclists must unite in the safe sharing of roads throughout Pennsylvania.

