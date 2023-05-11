The Alliance of Bikers Aimed Toward Education announces that May is again designated Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro recently signed a proclamation declaring May as Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month in the Commonwealth.
For over three decades, Pennsylvania has recognized the importance of motorcycle awareness and safe riding habits. As temperatures warm and the presence of motorcycles increases, motorists and motorcyclists must unite in the safe sharing of roads throughout Pennsylvania.
“It’s a reminder to all motorists to be alert and share the road with us to help keep us safe. To Look Twice, Save a Life,” said Sonja Mauk, public relations officer for ABATE. “It’s also a reminder for riders to ride safely and take advantage of the free training offered by Pennsylvania’s Motorcycle Safety Program.”
Motorcycle riding is a popular form of transportation and recreation for over 800,000 licensed motorcyclists across the Commonwealth. During May, ABATE will continue its advocacy of motorcycle safety and awareness by placing 15,000 custom-printed yard signs in high-visibility areas. The signs will read “Look Twice — Save A Life – Motorcycles Are Everywhere.”
For information on ABATE of PA or Motorcycle Safety & Awareness Month, visit www.abatepa.org or call 717-476-7175.