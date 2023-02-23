WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners adopted a resolution that will bring state funds to the county for creation of an emergency response training center.

The commissioners took action at the Feb. 14 meeting to act as a pass through for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $440,000. The grant will be used for the creation of a training center for the Tioga County Emergency Response Training and Certification Association.

Tags

Trending Food Videos