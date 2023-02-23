WELLSBORO — The Tioga County commissioners adopted a resolution that will bring state funds to the county for creation of an emergency response training center.
The commissioners took action at the Feb. 14 meeting to act as a pass through for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant of $440,000. The grant will be used for the creation of a training center for the Tioga County Emergency Response Training and Certification Association.
Commissioner Erick Coolidge, who works with the ERCTA on developing the training center, abstained from the vote. The county has agreed to act in a similar function for other RACP grants, including the Tyoga Container Co. expansion and Wellsboro stadium project.
ERCTA will partner with Mansfield University’s Public Safety Training Institute and private companies with emerging technologies to eventually address issues facing police and emergency responders, said Joshua Battin, associate provost and dean at Mansfield University.
“The idea is this center will be the home basically for vetting and collecting and looking at companies with emerging technologies across the nation or anywhere,” Battin said.
RACP is a matching grant, so ERCTA will have to raise another $440,000 for the Coolidge Center for Public Safety and Innovation. Initially, the Piper Foundation donated the former state police barracks in Mansfield to ERCTA to use as a training center. That could change, depending on how quickly the program grows.
“Right now, we’re working with partners and the ERCTA board so when we choose, we choose the proper site to allow us to grow based on the experienced and expected growth we are currently feeling,” Battin said.
The center will assess the potential use of the technologies and offer training to address issues that are currently making headlines across the nation in relation to decision making, communication, identification, proper usage of equipment, new equipment, etc.
ERCTA will develop training programs around those technologies and make it available at little or no cost to police departments, a system that can be replicated across the country.
“What we heard when we started this in 2018 is that police departments don’t have funding or time to have training or make people available for training,” Battin said. “We fundraise to make our training free or little to no cost to individuals. Then we travel to them in our van to provide that training.”
ERCTA continues to garner national attention and grow, attracting more private partners to develop a training program that can be replicated anywhere.
“This whole initiative enabled us to make a dream come true for our region,” said Scott Henry, MU chief of police and director of PSTI. “I feel it’s an asset and an opportunity we can do very well to maintain and grow out Mansfield University.”
The development of the training center may take time, but those involved hope to have it up and running as soon as possible. Its success could help expand Mansfield University and become a hub of police and emergency training.
“Our goal is this will be a national program,” Henry said. “We are good people, we are a good location and we can provide quality education and training and quality concepts to bring about these new technologies. I truly believe that.”