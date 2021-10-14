WELLSBORO — Highland Chocolates could see an expansion next year with the receipt of a grant.
At the Oct. 12 meeting, Tioga County commissioners approved the application for the 2021 Community Development Block Grant. The recipient of the $263,463 grant will be Highland Chocolates, located at the intersection of Route 6 and Shumway Hill Road in Charleston Township.
The funds from the 2021 grant, along with funding from a 2019 grant, will be used to demolish a portion of the building and construct a factory area at the same site, said Marc Rice, Tioga County assistant chief clerk.
Irene Morgan, executive director of Partners In Progress, which operates Highland Chocolates, said part of the existing building will be removed and new construction will be in the existing yard area.
“We’ve totally outgrown the space because of the increase in the amount of business we’ve been blessed to receive,” Morgan said. “We also hope to be able to employ more people with and without disabilities in order to continue to expand the business.”
Business has continually grown over the past five years for Highland Chocolates, which employs five staff and 10 individuals with disabilities. Morgan theorized the reasons for growth are new marketing, an online presence and a storefront presence in downtown Wellsboro.
The chocolates retail in multiple outlets across Pennsylvania, New York State, District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey and North Carolina.
Highland Chocolates uses 10,000 pounds of chocolate annually in producing its pretzel barks, fudge, handcrafted chocolates and other items. About 500 packages of pretzel barks in assorted flavors and 1,000 “tree stumps” made from pretzels, caramel, peanut butter and covered in chocolate are produced weekly.
New products are in development and are now among the most popular.
“Our tree stumps and our Starry Nights chocolate pretzel bark have been top sellers over the last several years,” Morgan said. “These products are a unique blend of all types of deliciousness in one bite. The tourists as well as our local customers really really enjoy them.”
Highland also offers snack mixes and, in the retail store, old-fashioned candy and penny candy.
The factory tours of the chocolate plant will continue, albeit slightly different. Rather than walking through the factory area while staff are working, a glass wall will allow visitors to view the process while keeping both employees, visitors and products safe.
Plans call to seek bids in March or April 2022, said Rice. Construction will take 200 days.
During construction, Highland Chocolates is hoping to relocate the factory production to another site.