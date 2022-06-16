WHITNEYVILLE — The Tioga County Homeless Initiative will soon have a new, larger homeless shelter on their current site at 2580 Charleston Road, Mansfield.
The kickoff campaign announcing the construction started in October 2021. Excavation work began June 14 with an anticipated completion date in December. Once the new shelter is fully operational, the old shelter will be demolished.
“We are so excited to finally be breaking ground,” said Abby Thornborg, the Initiative’s director of operations. “We’ve already had several trees removed and also widened the driveway, in anticipation of getting the footers started.
“We’ve already obtained half of the funding needed for this project. Many contractors have reached out to us, offering their services and/or volunteering their time, materials and equipment to make this effort a reality.”
Contractors include Happy Valley Construction and Excavation, Trout Run; Erb Inspections, Inc., Lawrenceville; and Roosa Construction, Knoxville. The initiative is still seeking quotes on plumbing, well-drilling and cement. The interiors will be finished by volunteers.
“The land and white barn that sits next to the driveway belongs to Tri-County Electric,” said Thornborg. “Thanks to their generous donation of the barn and part of the land to the Initiative, we are in the final process of becoming code-compliant. All of us are truly and sincerely grateful to Tri-County for helping us reach our vision of a bigger and better shelter.
“We especially give thanks to God. He carries us.”
So what, exactly, is the purpose of the new shelter and why is it a necessity in Tioga County?
Thornborg is happy to explain. “The new shelter will, like its predecessor, have accommodations for men, women and families that are in need of a place to temporarily call home due to circumstances that they can’t control. Designed by Foor and Associates in Mansfield, the new shelter will be bigger, with accommodations for 28 beds. Included in that total are two rooms that will be family oriented, with a four-bed capacity in each.
The Initiative works with organizations that contact it such as school districts or churches, the Tioga County jail and others.
“Regardless of the situation, all adults seeking shelter here are screened through the Megan’s Law website before we permit them to stay,” said Thorborg. “It is a mandatory requirement through our bylaws, created to protect the children at the shelter.
“In addition, every resident is also entered into the Homeless Management Information System. This state-wide system helps shelters obtain grants to assist people from becoming homeless.”
Services provided to shelter residents include finding housing, obtaining referrals for mental health and drug abuse, assisting in the process to receive SSI or SSDI and also working with employers looking to fill vacant jobs.
Thornborg says donations of new or gently used dishes, silverware, pots and pans are accepted. She also expressed a need for household furniture that has been gently used. The shelter can always use all sizes of socks, underwear, sweat shirts, sweat pants and T-shirts. All donations are accepted by appointment only. Call 570-724-9001 prior to drop items off.